DuBois netters drop opener
HOLLIDAYSBURG — The DuBois boys tennis team opened its season Thursday with a trip to Hollidaysburg and lost 5-0 to the Golden Tigers.
In singles action, Beavers Noah Knarr, Jimmy Oberlin and Corey Giles all lost 10-0. DuBois’ doubles teams of Lucas Knarr-Drew Reiter and Dave Glass-Blaze Welpott also fell by that same score.
The Beavers are back in action Tuesday at Brockway.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A pair of area bowlers posted scored high enough to land on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
Kyle Stoddard rolled a perfect 300 game in Division 2 of the Industrial League, while Les Weible posted a 277 game.
