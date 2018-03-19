Oklahoma Tigers sign-ups
DuBOIS — The Oklahoma Tigers youth football team will be holding sign-ups this Saturday and Sunday (March 24-25) from 3-9 p.m. at the Wendy’s in DuBois.
Sign-ups are open to co-ed participants ages 7-13 in various divisions. The Bantam Division is for ages 7-8, while the Junior Varsity Division is ages 9-10. The Varsity Division features players ages 11-13.
All co-ed players will receive guaranteed playing time in each game. There will be four home and four away games in the season that lasts from August through October.
A registration fee of $20 and copy of the player’s birth certificate is required to sign-up. For more information, people can contact either Mal Morris at 371-8058 or rank Boyer at 375-9694.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — It was another big weeks on the lanes, as several area bowlers posted scores high enough to land on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
Jackie Mitskavich earned honors in two different leagues, rolling a 731 series in the Town & Country and a 697 series in Division A of the Sportsman’s League.
She wasn’t the lone honorees from those league, though.Pat Hanna and Pat Nosker had games of 279 and 278, respectively, in the Town & Country, while Nate Dennis Jr. posted a 288 game in Division A of the Sportsman’s
Chuck Kutsel recorded a 277 game in the Gold Miners, while Carl Haymaker rolled a 754 series in the Owens-Brockway Mens League.
Built to Lead event in Philly
PHILADELPHIA — The United States Marine Corps Sports Leadership Academy will hold its Built to Lead Wrestling event on Saturday at South Philadelphia High School.
Built to Lead Wrestling is a free event that provides participants with first-class instruction from elite wrestling coaches in the area. But through a partnership with the United States Marine Corps, it also provides participants with the leadership intangibles that will make them Built to Lead.
At the event, participants will take part in skill sessions focusing on different, vital wrestling skills. They will also receive a Built to Lead Evaluation at the end of the day. Between skill sessions and evaluation, participants will have the opportunity to be challenged, motivated, and to interact with members of the U.S. Marine Corps and learn key skills from the men and women who best exemplify what it means to lead.
The free event begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 4 p.m. following the awards presentations and closing ceremony. The seven top performers will receive All-Academy medals. All participants receive a USMC Sports Leadership Academy t-shirt and free lunch as well as a camp swag bag.
The event is open to anyone 15 to 19 years of age. Limited registration is available at www.usmcsports.com.
Pens’ Murray close to returning
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Penguins goaltender Matt Murray looks ready to return from a concussion that’s kept him out for the past three weeks.
Murray practiced with his teammates on Monday and could be available on Tuesday night when the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions visit the New York Islanders.
Coach Mike Sullivan said Murray looked strong during Pittsburgh’s workout. Murray hasn’t played since taking a shot off his mask in practice late last month.
The Penguins created a spot for Murray on the roster on Monday when they reassigned Tristan Jarry to the club’s American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Jarry split starts with Casey DeSmith during Murray’s absence.
Pittsburgh has hung tough without Murray, who helped backstop the Penguins to consecutive Cups. The Penguins trail first-place Washington by two points in the Metropolitan Division with 10 games left in the regular season.
Colts sign TE Ebron
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts finally made a splash in free agency Monday by signing tight end Eric Ebron.
Terms of the deal were not immediately available.
Ebron was released last week by the Detroit Lions, the team that made him a first-round pick in 2014.
The 6-foot-4, 2532-pound Ebron gives quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Jacoby Brissett another receiving threat. He will be paired with Jack Doyle, who appeared in his first Pro Bowl last season.
Ebron had 186 receptions, 2,070 yards and 11 TDs in four seasons with the Lions and developed a reputation for dropping passes. But he’s just 24 years old.
Indy’s move comes on the heels of Saturday’s trade that gave the New York Jets the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. Indy got the Jets pick at No. 6, two second-round picks this year and another second-rounder in 2019.
