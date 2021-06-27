Brockway hoops tourney
BROCKWAY — The Brockway Basketball Boster Club will hold a A 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday (July 3) in conjunction with the Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July festivities.
The event will be held on the new courts next to Frank Varischetti Field with registration for all divisions beginning at 8 a.m. Cost for the event is $10 per player and can paid on the day of the tourney.
Age divisions for the tournament are elementary, 7th-8th grade, 9th-12th grade, men’s open and women’s open. Game action gets underway at 9 a.m.
All participants receive a 4th of July t-shirt, with the winning teams also receiving a championship t-shirt.
People with questions can contact Rick Clark via phone (814) 771-0505 or by email at rclark@brockway.k12.pa.us.
Bowman wins Saturday race
LONG POND —A flat tire on the final lap of Saturday’s race at Pocono ended Kyle Larson’s winning streak. He was in the lead and ready to make it four consecutive points race wins this year. Alex Bowman, in second, was already apologizing to his team on the radio after relinquishing the lead to Larson with three laps to go.
But a lucky turn of events put Bowman in Victory Lane for the third time in 2021. Larson’s left front tire blew on the last lap, sending him into the outside wall. He finished in ninth. Kyle Busch finished in second place. William Byron finished third.
Larson has won four points races this season, in addition to the non-points All-Star Race, and was chasing a win that would have put him ahead of Cup Series points leader Denny Hamlin. Larson instead remains second in points, eight behind Hamlin, who finished fourth at Pocono and is still seeking his first victory this season.
Hamlin led laps on Saturday, along with teammate Busch, who appeared ready to battle with Larson for the lead after green flag pit stops cycled through in the final stage.