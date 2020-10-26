Clarion tops Curwensville
CLARION — The Clarion girls soccer team secured a 4-1 victory over visiting Curwensville in the District 9 Class A quarterfinals Monday.
The fourth-seed Lady Cats were led by a hat-trick from Alexis Coull, who got the scoring started just 4:05 into the game.
Jordan Turner pulled the fifth-seed Lady Golden Tide even with a goal in the 21st minute off an assist from Chloe Davis.
Clarion then scored three times in the final 10 minutes of the game to pull away to the win, as Coull scored in the 71st minute before completing her hat-trick with 1:24 left in the game.
Emily Grabiak added a goal with 34 seconds left in the game to bring the final to 4-1 and send the Lady Cats to the semifinals.
Clarion will now visit top-seed Redbank Valley Thursday with a spot in the district title game on the line.
Lady Gators edge ECC
Port Allegany — The Elk County Catholic girls soccer team was unable to hold a halftime lead as it saw its season come to an end with a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Port Allegany on the road in the District 9 Class A quarterfinals Monday.
The sixth-seed Lady Crusaders took a 1-0 lead into the half on a converted penalty kick by Gina Carnovale after Port Allegany was called for a hand ball inside the box with just one second left in the first half.
The Lady Gators pulled even five minutes into the second half on a goal by Evin Stauffer, while Bree Garzel gave third-seed Port Allegany its first lead of the game by converting on a penalty 10 minutes later.
Gracie Archer gave the hosts a two-goal advantage before ECC got back within a goal at 3-2 just 30 seconds later on a goal by Rylie Belsole.
The Lady Crusaders had a chance to tie the game in the closing minute, but saw a close-range shot turned away as Port Allegany held on and advanced while ECC’s season came to an end.
Port Allegany will now visit second-seed Brockway in the semifinals Wednesday.
Raiders fall to Coudy
COUDERSPORT — Scoring three unanswered goals in the second half, the Coudersport Falcons broke a 1-1 halftime tie and beat the visiting Brookville Raiders soccer team 4-1 in their District 9 Class A playoff game Monday afternoon.
Less than a minute after Coudersport’s Christian Furman scored the first goal of the game with 2:22 left before halftime, the Raiders knotted things up on a Steve Plyler goal off a Garner McMaster assist.
But Coudersport took things from there with Owen Ott putting the Falcons up for good at 34:30 of the second half. Furman then finished off a hat trick with the final two goals in the last half of the second half.
The loss ended the Raiders’ season at 5-10.
Coudersport (7-7-1) advances to Wednesday’s semifinals at Brockway.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll features just one area bowlers, as Jackie Mitskavich made the list after rolling a 236 game in the Sportsman’s League Division A this week.
PSU-Maryland kickoff set
Penn State’s Nov. 7 Big Ten East matchup with Maryland at Beaver Stadium will be played at 3:30 p.m..
The Penn State-Maryland game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.
The Big Ten announced the times for all of its Week 3 games on Monday afternoon.
James Franklin’s Nittany Lions, 36-35 losers to Indiana in overtime last Saturday in Bloomington, host 1-0 Ohio State Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. The PSU-OSU game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by ABC.