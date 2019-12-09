PSU DuBois hoops split games
DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois men’s and women’s basketball both took the court twice over the weekend and both finished the two-game road trip with 1-1 records.
Both the men and women were defeated Friday on the road against Penn State Brandywine before each bounced back with wins on Saturday over Penn State Lehigh Valley.
For the men’s team, Friday night it suffered a 93-83 loss as it was led by a 24-point perfjoamcne from Russell Gariepy, while Tre’Von Williams also finished in double figures with 14.
DuBois (5-4, 2-3 PSUAC) bounced back on Saturday with an 80-62 win as it saw four players finish in double figures, once again led by Gariepy with 19.
Malik Gordon added 16 points off the bench for the Lions while starters Cole Morris (15) and Osagie Evbuomwan (10) added strong performances for the Lions.
For the Lady Lions (7-2, 3-1 PSUAC) Friday night’s 79-70 loss to Brandywine snapped a six-game winning streak.
Sydney Shaw led the team with 13 points in the loss, while Morgan Silvis came off the bench to score 11 and Malliah Schreck grabbed 17 rebounds.
The team then returned to the court Saturday and came away with a 72-63 road win over Lehigh Valley as Skylar Ceprish led all scores with 17 points.
Sydney Shaw chipped in 14 points off the bench for the Lady Lions, while Schreck once again finished with double-digit rebounds with 11.
Both teams are back in action today as they host PSUAC foe Penn State Beaver with the women tipping off at 6 p.m. and the men’s game following at 8 p.m.
DuBois Jr. High crowns 1 champ
HUNTINGDON — The DuBois junior high wrestling team opened its season Saturday 19th annual Bearcat Classic in Huntingdon and had six of its 10 entrants place in the event.
Zack Gallagher was the Beavers’ lone champ, winning by fall in the finals. Tycen Roy added a third-place finish, recording a fall in his place match a well.
Carter Wilson and Mikey Myers both finished fifth, while Owen McCleary and Brock Nesselhoff each were sixth.
The Beavers return to action Dec. 17 at home against Philipsburg-Osceola at 5:30 p.m.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — In a busy week of bowling action, the only area bowler to earn a spot on this edition of the bowling honor roll was Tracy Shenkle.
Shenkle earned a spot by bowling a game of 237 in the Friendship League this past week.
ODU hires PSU OC Rahne
Old Dominion has hired Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne as its head coach.
Rahne has been offensive coordinator at Penn State the last two seasons and on coach James Franklin’s staffs with the Nittany Lions and Vanderbilt since 2011.
The 39-year-old former Cornell quarterback has never been a head coach.
ODU is replacing the only head coach its football program has ever had in Bobby Wilder, who resigned after 11 seasons with a 77-56 record. Wilder led the program through its transition from FCS to FBS. The Monarchs went 1-11 this season.
Nats, Strasburg agree to deal
SAN DIEGO (AP) — World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg is staying with the Washington Nationals.
The right-hander has agreed to a record $245 million, seven-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity at baseball’s annual winter meetings because the agreement had not been announced.
Strasburg’s deal is the highest for a pitcher in total dollars and average annual value at $35 million. The largest contract for a pitcher had been David Price’s $217 million, seven-year deal with Boston that began in 2016. The highest average value had been Zack Greinke’s $34.4 million as part of a $206.5 million, six-year agreement with Arizona prior to the 2016 season.
The 31-year-old Strasburg was drafted first overall by Washington in 2009 and has spent his entire career with the Nationals. He’ll stay in a rotation that also features All-Stars Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin.
Strasburg’s average annual value is second among all players behind outfielder Mike Trout’s $35.5 million in a $426.5 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels that started last season. Strasburg’s deal also sets a floor for free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole, who also is represented by agent Scott Boras and is expected to top the records Strasburg just set.
Flyers’ Konecny concussed
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny is out indefinitely with a concussion, the team announced Monday.
Konecny didn’t return to the Flyers’ 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday after a hard open-ice hit by Mark Borowiecki late in the first period.
Konecny, 22, scored a goal in that game and is tied for the team lead with 11 this season, along with a team-leading 17 assists.