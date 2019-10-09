Lady Cats win 5-set thriller
CLARION — The Clarion girls volleyball team secured a thrilling five-set victory over visiting Maplewood Wednesday as it won the final two sets to come away with a 25-23, 15-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-13 win.
The Lady Cats got a huge performance at the net from Korrin Burns, who finished with 28 kills in the win, while Kaitlyn Constantino added 15 kills.
Kyara Girvan led Clarion at the service line with 12 points, while Brenna Campbell and Constantino added 10 service points apiece.
Burns followed with seven points at the line and Maddie Schill closed out the match with six service points.
Campbell and Girvan led the way with three aces apiece, as Campbell also led the offense with 42 assists.
Clarion returns to the court today on the road against Union.
Rudolph’s return uncertain
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says quarterback Mason Rudolph “appears to be doing fine” but remains in the concussion protocol following an illegal hit by Baltimore safety Earl Thomas.
Rudolph left last weekend’s overtime loss to Baltimore in the third quarter after Thomas hit Rudolph in the chin with his helmet. Rudolph was knocked unconscious on the play but was able to slowly make his way off the field. Tomlin made it a point to say Rudolph was cleared by medical personnel to walk off under his own power and the fact the medical cart malfunctioned didn’t play a factor in the decision.
Rudolph went to a hospital for evaluation before being cleared to go home. Rudolph was at the team’s facility on Monday, but Tomlin declined to give a timetable on Rudolph’s potential availability for Sunday’s visit to Los Angeles to play the Chargers.
Rookie undrafted free agent Devlin Hodges will start at quarterback if Rudolph is unable to play.
The Steelers will be without running back Jaylen Samuels for about a month. Samuels underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.