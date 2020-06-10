Area golf results
CURWENSVILLE — The ‘Golf Nuts’ played at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Curwensville Wednesday as Les Schlosser, George Heitzenrater and Mike Ross teamed up to take first place with a team score of 270.
Two shots back in second were Fran Inzana, Tom Murray and Chuck Eldridge with a total of 272, while Frank Foulkrod, John Kruse and Joe Michalski took third with a score of 281.
Emory Keith recorded the low gross score of the day with an 81, while Inzana, Keith, Schlosser and Heitzenrater all took home 40 quota points.
Next week the Golf Nuts will head to Kane Country Club.
q q q
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association hosted a Low Gross/Low Net (flighted) event at the Treasure Lake Silver Course Thursday.
The Low Gross winner was Darla Hawley with a 91, while Marian Gray posted the Low Net score with a 76.
Second place in the Low Gross completion went to Sue Tench with a 97 and it was Anita Todd taking second in the Net completion with a 67.
Kathy Caracci took third with a 114 in the Low Gross completion while Patty Trainor was third in the Low Net scoring with a 75.
Four golfers recorded birdies on the day, as Hawley birdied the first hole, Karen Deloia birdied No. 9, Vicki Struble birdied the 10th hole and Tench recorded a birdie on No. 14.
Weekly Sports Schedule
Thursday, June 11
Federation League
Spike Island Pirates 7, Hepburnia 1
Rossiter 8, Sykesville 4
DuBois 8, PGP Huskers 0
Brookville 9, Pulaski 3
Friday, June 12
Tri-State Collegiate League
Butler Bluesox at DuBois Bucks, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 13
Tri-State Collegiate League
Butler Ironbucks at DuBois Bucks (DH), at Stern Family Field, 1 p.m.
Sunday, June 14
Federation League
PGP at Rossiter, 2 p.m.
Brookville at DuBois, 2 p.m.
Pulaski at Hepburnia, 4 p.m.
Sykesville at Spike Island Pirates, 6 p.m.
Tri-State Collegiate League
DuBois Bucks at Steel City Blacksox (DH), TBA