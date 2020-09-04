Area Golf Results
TROUTVILLE — Dan Stamler and Greg Kennis Sr. tied for first place with Mike Weber and Jeff Colbey with scores of 69 in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League Aug. 26.
Finishing in third were Jim London and Harry Steele, as the duo shot a 70 to finish one stroke back.
Colton Gearhart had the closest third shot on the 12th hole, while Stamler made the longest putt on No. 13 while also being closest to the pin on hole 14.
Craig Bukousky shot a 34 to record the low gross round of the day.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — Mike Weber and Julia Kennis shot a 68 to take first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League on Wednesday.
Following in second place with a 72 were Ed Serge and Dan Stamler, while third place went to Alan Borden and Cork Golf with a 73.
Borden recorded the closest second shot on the first hole while also being closest to the pin on No. 2, as Teresa Kennis made the longest putt on hole nine.
Borden, Dan Stamler and Craig Bukousky all shot rounds of 38 to tie for the low gross round of the day.
YMCA youth volleyball
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is taking registrations for a co-ed volleyball program for children grades three through six.
The program will run from Sept. 9 through Oct. 17 and meet twice weekly, with practices on Wednesday’s from 4:15-5:15 p.m. and games held on Saturday’s from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Participants will learn the basic skills of digging, passing and setting as well as game rules.
The cost is free for anyone with a family membership, $25 for youth members and $45 for potential members.
For any questions, call Zac Wilcox at 814-375-9622.
YMCA Youth Classic Games
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is taking registrations for a co-ed Classic Games program for children grades two through six.
The program will include games of dodgeball, kickball and wiffle ball on a rotating schedule.
Play will run from Sept. 12 to Oct. 20 and be held twice per week, on Tuesday’s from 5:15-6:15 p.m. and on Saturday’s from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Registrations are limited and the cost is free for family memberships, $15 for youth members and $30 for potential members.
For any questions, contact Zac Wilcox at 814-375-9622.