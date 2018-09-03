Butler lands on practice squad
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have claimed two offensive linemen off waivers to improve their depth at tackle.
The Raiders claimed T.J. Clemmings from Washington and Justin Murray from Cincinnati on Sunday. Oakland cut offensive linemen David Sharpe and Ian Silberman to make room on the 53-man roster.
Oakland released 2017 fourth-round tackle David Sharpe and Ian Silberman to make room on the 53-man roster.
Clemmings was originally a fourth-round pick by Minnesota in 2015. He has started 32 games in three seasons and played for Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s brother, Jay, last season in Washington.
Murray has not played in an NFL game.
Oakland also signed seven players to the practice squad. They are receivers Marcell Ateman and Saeed Blacknall; tight end Paul Butler, a DuBois High School graduate; linebacker Jason Cabinda; safety Dallin Leavitt; defensive tackle Gabe Wright; and fullback Ryan Yurachek.
Lady Beavers tie in consy game
INDIANA — Coming off a tough loss to open its season Friday, the DuBois girls soccer team bounced back strong Saturday and battled its way to a 3-3 draw against Ligonier Valley at the Indiana Tournament.
Izzy Beers scored twice for the Lady Beavers, while Amanda August converted a penalty kick for the third goal.
DuBois (1-1) hosts Indiana today on the senior high turf field.
DuBois junior high sweeps Bison
HYDE — DuBois swept a pair of junior high football games at Clearfield Saturday, with the ninth grade team pulling out a 21-14 victory and the seventh/eighth grade squad blasting the Bison 39-0.
In the ninth grade contest, Braxton Adams scored on the first play from scrimmage for the Beavers on a 68-yard run. Adams also had an interception that he returned for a touchdown.
Austin Mitchell had a touchdown run as well for DuBois, while Derraick Burkett added an interception on defense.
DuBois returns to action Thursday at home at 6 p.m. for a scrimmage/game against Clarion.
In the seventh/eighth grade game, DuBois’ Austin Henery returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Cam-Ron Hays had a touchdown run followed by a two-point conversion by Henery.
Carson Dombroski had a touchdown reception thrown by Cam-Ron Hays, while .
Kaden Clark added a touchdown run as well as having an interception. Garrett Nissel added another touchdown run for the Beavers.
David Aughenbaugh capped off the scoring for DuBois on a long touchdown run.
The Beavers will host Central Mountain on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Mansell Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.