DAMS football loses 1st game
FRANKLIN — The DuBois 7th/8th grade football team suffered its first loss of the season with a 26-2 defeat on the road against Franklin Wednesday.
DuBois (5-1) will host Mount Nittany Oct. 10 at Mansell Stadium at 4 p.m.
Area golf results
BROCKPORT — The Golf Nuts closed out their season at Scottish Heights Golf Course this week as Fred Rowles, Frank Foulkrod, Mike Ross and Tom Maloney shot a 334 to take first place.
10 shots back were Fran Inzana, Joe Swisher, Bernie Gudalis and Tom Mortimer with a 344, while George Heitzenrater, Jack Kramer, Tom Haag and Dave Heltman took third with a 354.
Fourth place was a tie at 370 between Emory Keith, Charlie Muth, Jack Seese and Art Flaconne along with Les Schlosser, Tom Murray, George Sheery and Ed Pasi.
Foulkrod took the most quota points with 45, while Mortimer took 44 and Dave Beane, Kramer and Gudalis all took 41.
Joe Michalski was the odd man out while Foulkrod recorded the low gross score of the day with an 81.
Rays beat As in Wild Card game
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yandy Diaz slugged baseball’s lowest spender into a matchup with mighty Houston, while Charlie Morton silenced the powerful Athletics on the mound asthe Tampa Bay Rays beat Oakland at its own game 5-1 in the AL wild-card round Wednesday night.
Diaz hit a leadoff homer and went deep again in the third inning. Avisail Garcia hit a two-run drive in the second, and Morton had all the support he needed as Tampa Bay advanced to face the AL West champion Astros in a best-of-five Division Series after Houston won a major league-best 107 games this season.
Tommy Pham homered in the fifth for the 96-win Rays, who had the smallest payroll in the majors at $66.4 million.
They were unfazed by the towel-swirling Oakland home crowd of 54,005 that established a wild-card record, having recently played at Dodger Stadium and also on the road against the Yankees and Red Sox in the season’s final two weeks.
The Rays raced out of their dugout to celebrate when Marcus Semien struck out to end it, and then started putting on fresh playoff T-shirts and caps.
Tampa Bay’s American League Divisional Series begins Friday with a 2:05 p.m. game in Houston. Game 2 is Saturday at 9:07 p.m.