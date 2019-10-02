DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.