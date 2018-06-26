REYNOLDSVILLE — A three-run fifth inning powered Rossiter to a 5-2 win over Sykesville in a Federation League contest Tuesday.
The Senators took the early lead with a run in the bottom of the first and continued to hold the one-run lead into the fourth inning.
Rossiter tied the game with a run in the fourth, then took their first lead of the game with three runs in the fifth.
The Miners added an insurance run in the seventh inning, before Sykesville scored their second run of the game in the bottom of the seventh.
Sykesville was hurt by runners left on base throughout the game, as the Senators left 15 runners on base and were unable to come up with the big hits needed to win the game.
Brandon Matthews secured the win on the mound for Rossiter, pitching five innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits and striking out four.
Ryan Walker took the loss on the mound for Sykesville, as the starting pitcher allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits and seven walks over 4 1/3 innings.
Jarred Baummer scored both runs in the game for Sykesville after reaching on a single and a walk.
