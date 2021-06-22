Area golf results
TROUTVILLE — Teresa Kennis and Pete Holt shot a 73 to take home top honors in Kenterra Golf Course Open League action this past Thursday.
Three teams — Colton Gearhart-Mike Weber, Greg Kennis Jr.-Mark Spila and Jim McAfoos-Tyson Kennis — tied for second with 74s.
Kennis Jr, was closest to the pin on No. 2, while Bob Muth made the longest putt on No. 7. Rick Haney had the closest second shot on No. 9.
Craig Bukousky and Kennis Jr. each shot 36s to tie for the low gross. Gearhart had the low gross with a 33.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The trio of Butch Martell, Doug Powell and John Averill shot a 275 to capture firs place this past week in the Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League.
The team of Mike Sackash, Jack Amick, Mike Slimmer and Don Guthridge placed second with a 284, while third went to the quartet of Bill Hicks, Wayne London, Tom Herzing and Joe Geppart.
Joe Swisher was closest to the pin on No. 7, while Martell made the longest putt on No. 11. Ray Lockitski had the closest second shot on No. 18.
q q q
KANE — The “Golf Nuts” played at the Kane Country Club last Wednesday and the trio of Don Woods, Chuck Eldridge and Terry Crawford took home first place with a 274.
Second place went to Gary Starr, Art Faccone and Joe Michalski with a 278, while George Heitzenrater, Charlie Muth and Dave Heltman shot a 282 to claim third.
Quota Point winners were Les Schlosser (40) and Beane (38), while Muth, Crawford and Michalski all tied with 37. The Odd Men Out were Dick Platt and Gary Bisson. Les Schlosser shot the low gross of the day with an 81.
The league plays as White Oak Golf Course in Dayton this week.
Ravens to allow fans at camp
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are allowing fans into their 2021 training camp.
The team announced Tuesday that its camp will include a dozen open practices at the Ravens’ facility in Owings Mills, which could host about 1,000 fans a day. The Ravens also scheduled an open practice at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore for July 31.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ravens fans back to training camp,” Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs said. “We missed not having the energy of our fans at practice last year.”
The Ravens’ first full-team training camp practice is scheduled for July 28. The final date fans can attend is Aug. 16. Player autographs will not be permitted because of COVID-19 protocols, but food trucks and interactive children’s activities will be available to fans. Fans will not be required to wear masks, but unvaccinated fans will be encouraged to wear them when unable to stay 6 feet from people who aren’t from the same household.