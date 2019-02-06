Rams top Rovers, 37-30
JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Rams came away with a hard-fought, 37-30, victory against visiting Brockway Wednesday night for their third straight win following a three-game losing streak.
Brockway jumped out to a 10-6 lead after one quarter, but the host Rams used a 9-2 advantage in the second quarter to take a 15-12 lead into the half.
The Rams then inched away from Brockway in the second half, outscoring the Rovers by two points in both the third (13-11) and fourth (9-7) quarters to come away with the seven-point victory.
Austin Green led the Rams with 12 points, while Nick Bliss and Gabe Watts had seven and six, respectively.
Brockway’s Alec Freemer scored a game-high 16 points in the loss. Zane Puhala added nine.
Both teams play Friday. Johnsonburg (13-6) travels to Kane Friday, while Brockway (6-12) is at Ridgway.
Brookville girls upend ECC
ST. MARYS — The Brookville Lady Raiders used a strong fourth quarter to finish off a 63-49 victory against host Elk County Catholic Wednesday night.
Brookville led 24-19 at the half and 42-34 after three quarter before outscoring the Lady Crusaders 21-15 in the fourth to finish off the 15-point victory.
Brookville (13-5) had four players reach double figures, led by Marcy Schindler’s 14 points. Lauren Hergert and Morgan Johnson each had 11, while Kira Powell added 10. Madison Johnson and Lexis Hatzinikolas chipped in seven and six, respectively.
Sady VanAlstine and Julia Aikens each scored 11 to lead ECC, while Taylor Newton posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Brookville hosts Bradford Friday, while ECC (9-10) plays at cross-town rival St. Marys Saturday night.
Pirates sign INF Franklin
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Utility infielder Nick Franklin has agreed to a minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates and will attend big league spring training.
The 27-year-old Franklin is a career .214 hitter, appearing in 301 games for four different teams since making his debut in 2013 with Seattle.
Franklin has moved around during his career, playing 143 games at second base, 37 in left field, 30 at shortstop, 19 at first base, 11 in right field and one at first base. He made two plate appearances for Milwaukee last May before straining a quadriceps. He made six injury rehabilitation starts in the minor leagues before being moved to the disabled list for the rest of the season.
Pens’ Murray ‘day to day’
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray missed practice Wednesday while being evaluated for an upper-body injury.
Murray, who played in a 4-0 loss to Carolina on Tuesday night, will travel with the team when it heads to Florida to start a three-game road trip on Thursday night against the Panthers. Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan described Murray as “day to day.”
Murray already has missed time this season because of a concussion and an unspecified lower-body injury. Sullivan says Murray is not dealing with a concussion this time around.
