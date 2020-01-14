Rams beat Rovers at buzzer
JOHNSONBURG — Johnsonburg’s Austin Green hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to lift the Rams to a 48-45 come from behind victory over visiting Brockway Tuesday night.
Green scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to help the Rams overcome a 37-35 deficit after three quarters of play.
Johnsonburg (8-5) took an 11-6 lead after the opening frame, before the Rovers battled back with a 15-8 edge in the second quarter to take a 21-19 lead into the half.
Both teams then scored 16 points in the third quarter as Brockway clung to a two-point lead, before Green powered the Rams’ comeback win in the final quarter.
Gabe Watts and Garrett Gregori each added double figures for Johnsonburg in the win with 12 and 11 points respectively.
Brockway (3-9) had three players finish in double figures, as Alec Freemer led the way with 14 points behind four three-pointers, while Jon Wood and Marcus Copelli added 12 points apiece in the loss.
Johnsonburg hosts Port Allegany Thursday, while Brockway is off until Monday when it hosts Moniteau.
Crusaders rout Curwensville
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team held visiting Curwensville without a made field goal on the night as it secured a commanding 64-4 victory.
The Golden Tide were held to just four made free throws on the night, one in each quarter in the 60-point defeat.
Elk County Catholic jumped out to a 17-1 lead after one quarter of play before taking a 31-2 advantage into the half.
The Crusaders then held an 18-1 edge in the third quarter before closing out the win with a 15-1 fourth quarter.
Elk County got scoring from 10 different players, as Mark Kraus led the way with 14 points while Regis Wortman added a double-digit night with 10 points.
Elk County Catholic hosts Ridgway Friday.
PSUD men win in OT
NEW KENSINGTON — The Penn State DuBois men’s basketball team secured a come from behind 85-80 victory in overtime on the road over Penn State New Kensington Tuesday night.
DuBois (7-7, 3-5 PSUAC) trailed 35-23 at the half, before holding a 43-32 edge in the second half to force OT, where it outscored the hosts 19-14 to get the win.
Russell Gariepy led DuBois with 25 points behind 9-of-14 shooting, while Malik Gordon followed with 17 in the victory.
Tre’von Williams and Mekhi Willis came off the bench to add double figures with 16 and 10 points respectively.
DuBois hosts Penn State Mont Alto Friday at 8 p.m.
PSUD women win again
NEW KENSINGTON — The Penn State DuBois women’s basketball team won its third game in a row with a commanding 76-52 road victory over Penn State New Kensington Tuesday night.
DuBois outscored the hosts in every quarter, taking a 11-5 lead after the first before heading into the half up 36-25, then closing out the game with a 19-14 third quarter and a 21-13 fourth.
Malliah Schreck led DuBois in the win with 17 points, while Leah Lindemuth added 14 points off the bench and Lexey Shick finished with 13 in the win.
DuBois (10-3, 5-2 PSUAC) hosts Penn State Mont Alto Friday at 6 p.m.