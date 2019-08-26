Tide golfers down Rovers
CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team has two players shoot in the 40s Monday as the Golden Tide beat visiting Brockway, 190-244, at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
Curwensville’s Nate Hryn captured medalists honors with a 40, while teammate Shane Miller wasnn’t far behind with a 42. Chris Daniels (51) and Chase Graham (57) also factored into the Golden Tide’s winning score.
As for Brockway, it was led by Dylen Coder’s 52. Daniel Shugats posted a 58, while Carter Nichols and Lance Dodwall each posted rounds of 67.
Curwensville (2-1) battles Clearfield today, while Brockway (0-4) travels to Brookville this afternoon.
Raiders top Cardinals
DuBOIS — The Brookville boys golf team captured its first win of the season Monday, topping host DuBois Central Catholic, 210-230, at the DuBois Country Club.
Brookville’s winning-effort was led by medalist David Cable, who carded a 45. Ian Pete added a 53 for the Raiders, while Hayden Osborne (54) and Bryce Rafferty (58) rounded out the Brookville scoring.
Central Catholic’s top score was a 53 by Parker Meholick. Carter Hickman (58) and Dante Armanini (59) also broke 60 for the Cardinals, while Chase Hickman came right in at that number (60).
Brookville (1-2) hosts Brockway today, while DCC battles DuBois on Tuesday.