Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll features a trio of bowlers from three separate leagues around the area.
In the Litts Club League’s Division 2, Robby Micale earned a spot on the honor roll by bowling games of 298 and 287 on his way to recording a 754 series.
Chad Hilliard also made the honor roll out of the Sportsman’s League A Division, where he bowled a 277 game this week.
Another game score of 277 was recorded in the Gold League’s Division 2 by Kyle Shannon, earning him a position on the honor roll.