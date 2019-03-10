Franklin takes 2nd at states
HERSHEY — Kolby Franklin, a Treasure Lake resident who attends St. Joseph’s Academy, took second place in Class 2A at 195 pounds at the PIAA Wrestling Championships in Hershey over the weekend.
Franklin, a freshman, went 3-1 on the weekend and came up just short of claiming the school’s first ever individual wrestling title as he lost a 5-2 decision to Southern Columbia’s Gage Garcia in the championship match.
Franklin, who closed out his freshman campaign with a 44-6 record, gave up a four-point move inside the final minute of regulation to finish as the state runner-up.
Flyers’ Voracek suspended
NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers forward Jakub Voracek was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Sunday for interference against New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk.
Voracek was assessed a major penalty for interference in the third period of the Flyers’ 5-2 road victory over the Islanders on Saturday night. The suspension will cost him $88,710.
The 29-year-old Czech has 18 goals and 43 assists in 66 games this season.
Pirates’ Archer returns
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Archer had success against the high-powered New York Yankees and more importantly felt great afterwards.
Archer allowed two hits and struck out four over three scoreless innings in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 6-5 loss on Sunday.
The right-hander, who underwent surgery to repair a hernia in November, faced a lineup that included Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Troy Tulowitzki, Gleyber Torres, Brett Gardner and Greg Bird.
Gardner and Stanton had first-inning singles before Archer retired his final seven batters.
Archer had four strikeouts over two hitless innings in his first spring training start in Tuesday’s 10-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
The 30-year-old will start the Pirates’ home opener April 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Molinari surges to victory
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — British Open champion Francesco Molinari delivered another big moment on the 18th green at Bay Hill, without wearing a red shirt and leaving the flag stick in the cup. His 45-foot birdie putt capped off an 8-under 64 to come from five shots behind Sunday and win the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Molinari watched the birdie putt kiss off the pin and into the cup, and the normally reserved Italian raised his fist and hammered it down in celebration, knowing that would make him hard to beat.
He started so far back that Molinari finished nearly two hours before the round ended. It gave him a two-shot lead at 12-under 276, and no one got closer than two shots the rest of the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.