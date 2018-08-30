DuBois golfers top Brookville
DuBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team had its top five golfers shoot 46 or better in a 174-189 victory against Brookville at the DuBois Country Club.
While DuBois won the match, it was Brookville’s David Cable who captured medalist honors with a 38. Teammate Dane Lyle (41) had the second-best score, but teammates Adam Mackins (53) and Aaron Briggs (57) each shot in the 50s to round out the Raiders’ scoring.
Dayne Bauman led the Beavers with a 42, while Alex Beers was right behind him with a 43. Kaleb Hand (44) and Nic Cebulskie (45) rounded out DuBois’ scoring.
DuBois hosts Brockway on Wednesday, while Brookville plays at Curwensville next Thursday.
AML girls golf results
BROCKWAY — The AML Girls Golf League played at Brockway Golf Course Thursday, and the host Lady Rovers went 2-2 on the day.
Punxsutawney posted the top team score with a 216, with Lady Chuck Brianna Hoover earning medalist honors with a 48. Teammate Kylee Shoemaker was right on her heals with a 49, while Grace Aikens (56) and Lizzie Sikora (63) also scored.
Brookville (255) also beat Brockway (260), while the Lady Rovers posted victories against DuBois (283) and Curwensville (314). Ridgway did not play Thursday.
Brookville had no one shot below 60 but had a quartet of golfers — Jenna Grant (61), Bailey Ganoe (64), Sophia Sharp (64) and regan ganoe (66) — bunched together above that number.
As for Brockway, it was led by Sylvia Pisarchick, whose 51 was the third-best round of the day. Also scoring for the Lady Rovers were Sara Trunzo (64), Mariah Serafini (70) and Grace Stewart (75).
DuBois, making its season debut after starting the season late, got a strong round from Maddy Gray — who shot a 52 for the fourth-best score of the day. Sarah Henninger (62), Isabella Geist-Salone (84) and Sophia Seduski (85) rounded out the Lady Beavers’ scoring.
Lauren Tozer (74) led Curwensville, with Briana Swindell (75), Chasey Howell (78) and Hailey Conklin (87) also scoring for the Lady Tide.
The league returns to action Tuesday at Brookville.
