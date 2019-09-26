Lady Cardinals swept by Kane
KANE — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team suffered a 25-10, 25-19, 25-21 loss on the road against Kane Thursday.
Shayleigh Gulvas led the team with 24 digs and four aces, while Maia Cogley added 15 assists and four kills.
Bella Mangiantini led the team with eight kills, while Hannah Holdren and Juliana Stine added three kills apiece.
DuBois Central Catholic is back in action Saturday at the Sheffield Tournament.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A busy week of bowling action saw eight area bowlers earn a spot on this edition of the bowling honor roll.
Ed Strosky, Ryan Mitskavich and Andy Werner all made the honor roll out of the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League.
Strosky recorded a series of 774, while Mitskavich followed with a 766 series and Werner made the list after bowling a game of 279.
In the Sportsman’s League, Brad Young made the honor roll after coming just two pins short of a perfect game and finishing with a 298.
In the same league, Dalton Doverspike bowled a game of 289 on his way to recording a 762 series.
Shane Dietz bowled a game of 276 in the Lints Club League’s Division 1 this past week to make the honor roll.
In the Sunday Mixed Couples League, Jeff Krach staked his name on the honor roll after bowling a game of 285.
Scott Mowrey also made the list after recording a game of 279 on his way to a 766 series in the Gold League’s Division 2 this week.