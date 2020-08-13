Bayer breaks 4 world records
BIGLER — Bugs Bayer competed in the 100 % Raw and Drug Free Power Day in Bigler, setting four world records on his way to placing third in the 75-80 year old age group.
Bayer was able to set the world records on just nine weeks of training prior to the event.
He set the world records with a 380.3 pound squat, 170.9 pound bench, 424.4 dead lift and also in the total weight of 975.6.
Bayer plans to continue training for the potential of a worlds event as he will look to break his own records with more training.
Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a ‘Captain and Crew’ event at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
Taking first place was the foursome of Tom Kaizer, Don Jewell, Bob Smiley and John Showers.
Jack Amick, Jim Kyler, Mike Slimmer and Fent Shenkle took second, while third went to Ray Wyant, Wayne London, Dave Radaker and Paul Lockitski.
Terry Stockdale recorded the closest second shot on the fourth hole, while Joe Smith made the longest putt on No. 9 and Reggie Hoover was closest to the pin on No. 17.
q q q
TIONESTA — The ‘Golf Nuts’ played at Hunter’s Station Golf Course in Tionesta Wednesday as Joe Swisher, Tom Haag, Dave Heltman and Art Faccone shot a 342 to take first place.
Second went to Fran Inzana, Dave Beane, Brian Hacker and Ron Rosman as the foursome shot a 355.
There was a tie for third between Frank Foulkrod, Tom Murray, Tom Mortimer and Terry Crawford with Les Schlosser, Charlie Muth, Mike Ross and Doug Delp, as both foursomes shot a 356.
Quota points went to Faccone (47), Crawford (42) and Rosman (42), while Swisher and Schlosser tied for the low gross score of the day with a 79.
Next week the ‘Golf Nuts’ will head to Hi-Level Golf Course in Fern.
Pirates, Cards makeup games
After postponing games since July 29 because of a coronavirus outbreak, the St. Louis Cardinals will return to playing with a doubleheader Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, and MLB announced a rescheduling of the Cardinals’ games against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The three-game series, originally scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Busch Stadium, will now be played as part of a pair of doubleheaders.
• The first will be played Aug. 27 in St. Louis — a mutual off day for the teams — with the first game starting at 3:15 p.m. These games will make up for the Monday and Tuesday postponements.
• The second will be played Sept. 18 at PNC Park, with the Pirates serving as home team for the first game at 4:05 and the Cardinals being the home team for the second game, which will make up for Wednesday’s postponement.
Five NFL refs opt out for 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL’s longest-serving on-field official was among five who have opted to take a leave of absence for the 2020 season.
Line judge Jeff Bergman, who was entering his 29th year of service, headlined the list released Friday by the NFL.
Also in the group was back judge Steve Freeman, who was entering his 20th year. He is part of the league’s only father-son duo in the officials ranks. Freeman is a former NFL player who spent 12 of his 13 seasons with the Bills. His son, Brad, is a back judge is entering his seventh season.
Also opting out are field judges Greg Gautreaux and Joe Larrew and back judge Tony Steratore.
Browns C Tretter sidelined
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting center JC Tretter underwent a surgical procedure on his knee Thursday and could be out for an extended period.
First-year coach Kevin Stefanski revealed Tretter’s unexpected surgery at the start of his Zoom call with reporters on Friday.
Stefanski did not provide any details on Tretter, who is also the NFLPA President and has been heavily involved in talks over the past few months between the union and NFL to get training camps ready during the COVID-19 pandemic.