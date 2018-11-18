PSU-DuBois men win 1st game
DuBOIS — Coming off a tough shootout loss in its season opener against Butler County Community College, the Penn State DuBois men’s basketball team notched its first win of the year in another high-scoring affair against Pitt-Titusville, 105-101, Saturday afternoon.
The hosts suffered a little deja vu, as Pitt-Titusville enjoyed a big night from behind the arc. Titusville went 15 of 46 from 3-point land — nearly matching the 16 3-pointers Butler made against DuBois in the season opener.
Titusville used that shooting to build a 54-45 halftime lead despite DuBois holding a 31-18 advantage on the boards.
DuBois (1-1) came to life after the break and tied the game in the opening two minutes on a pair of free throws by Cole Morris. The game was a back-and-forth battle from there, with a jumper by Trey Rauckhorst putting the Lions up 78-77 with eight minutes or so play.
The Lions then put together a run, going up by as many as 10 points (93-83) before eventually coming away with the four-point victory (105-101).
Zack Dahlstrand led DuBois with 24 points, but shot just 10 of 25 from the field, while pulling down eight rebounds. Dylan Huey (20), Tre’von Williams (18), Brandon Bernhardt (13) and Malik Gordon (11) also reached double figures for DuBois. Bernhardt also had 11 rebounds to post a double-double in the win.
DuBois is back in action Tuesday evening at home against CCAC-Boyce at 7 p.m.
PSU-DuBois women fall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Penn State DuBois women’s basketball team made the long trek to Buffalo, N.Y., Friday night to take on Villa Maria College, and the Lady Vikings handed DuBois its first loss of the season with a lopsided, 103-69, victory.
Villa Maria seized control of the game from the get-go, outscoring the Lady Lions 25-8 in the first quarter. The game was more competitive from there, but Villa Maria won each of the final three quarters by a handful of points to pull away for the 34-point victory.
The Lady Vikings held DuBois’ Lauren Young to just seven points on 1 of 9 shooting while adding 10 rebounds, but teammate Melody Young stepped up to have her best of the early season with 22 points and 15 rebounds.
Maddie Sprankle also reached double figures with 11 for DuBois.
The Lady Lions (3-1) return to action Tuesday, Nov. 27 at home against Penn State Beaver in their first conference game of the season.
Kentucky holds off VMI
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Quade Green came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points, including five in the final 90 seconds, to help No. 10 Kentucky hold off VMI 92-82 on Sunday night.
Leading by 19 midway through the second half, the Wildcats (3-1) had to work to put away the stubborn Keydets, who made 12 second-half 3-pointers and got within 85-79 with 1:49 remaining. Green answered with a 3-pointer 19 seconds later and Ashton Hagans made a free throw for a 10-point edge.
Tyler Creammer responded with the Keydets’ final 3 to get within 89-82 before Green made two free throws with 33 seconds left. PJ Washington (19 points) made a free throw with 17 seconds left to seal Kentucky’s third consecutive win.
