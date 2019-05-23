Sports stringers needed
The Courier-Express Sports Department is currently seeking part-time stringers to cover games and events throughout the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday coverage areas.
The ideal candidate will have a working knowledge of sports as well as some experience in writing. Stringers will be required to keep their own statistics, as well as conduct interviews with local coaches.
Photography skills, and access to a camera, are a bonus but not required.
The pay is per story. Stringers will have a flexible schedule, but most events will be in the late afternoon/evening.
If interested, please contact sports editor Chris Wechtenhiser at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com.
Area golf results
KOSSUTH — The “Golf Nuts” played at Hi-Level Golf Course Wednesday, and the quartet of Fred Rowels, Fran Inzana, Chuck Eldridge and Terry Crawford shot a 353 to take home first-place honors.
Second place went to Gary Starr, Jack Kramer, Mike Ross, and Tom Mortimer (356), while the teams of George Heitzenrater, Tom Murray, Tom Haag, and Dave Heltman shot a 365 to take third.
Rowels shot the Low Gross Score of the day with an 82. Quota points went to Rowels with 47, Murray 46, Mortimer and Ross tied with 45.
The league plays at Hunter Station in Tionesta next week.
Penguins resign Ruhwedel
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are holding on to defenseman Chad Ruhwedel.
The Penguins re-signed Ruhwedel to a two-year deal on Thursday that carries an average value of $700,000 a season.
The 29-year-old Ruhwedel played in 18 games for the Penguins in 2018-19, scoring one goal and one assist while averaging 16:17 of ice time. He struggled to find a niche with the Penguins last season. At one point he went more than two months without playing as a healthy scratch, but played well in February following injuries to teammate Kris Letang among others.