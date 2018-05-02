Prep edges DCC, 2-1, in Erie
ERIE — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss o Cathedral Prep on a walk-off wild pitch Wednesday at UPMC Park in Erie despite the duo of Thomas Grecco and Anthony Kness combining to allow just one hit.
Prep grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth against Grecco when Trent Robison reached on a leadoff error and later scored on a two-out error. Grecco surrendered Prep’s lone hit, a single, to the ensuing batter Hunter Orlando. The righty struck out six and walked one in five innings of work.
The Ramblers took that 1-0 lead into the seventh, where DCC tied things up. A pair of Prep errors led jump-started the inning before Damon Foster scored Noah Bloom on a sacrifice fly to even the score at 1-1.
Anthony Kness, who relieved Grecco in the sixth, retired the first two batter in the bottom of the seventh before walking the bases loaded. Courtesy runner Paul Causgrove then scored on a wild pitch to give Prep the victory.
Tyler McIntosh had two hits for the Cardinals, who fell to 9-4 on the season.
Central is right back at it today at Brockway.
DuBois netters top Bradford
BRADFORD — The DuBois boys tennis team won three of the four singles matches Wednesday on its way to a 5-2 victory against Bradford at the Pitt-Bradford Sports Complex.
Noah Knarr got the Beavers rolling with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Jared Lucas at No. 1 singles, while Jimmy Onerlin beat Alex Barton, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2.
Lucas Knarr collected DuBois’ other singles win at No. 3, topping Brett Degolier, 6-2, 6-1.
Bradford’s Joe Yaros upended Ethan Knarr, 6-0, 6-1 at fourth singles.
In doubles play, Noah Knarr and Oberlin teamed up to beat Lucas and barton at No. 1, while Lucas Knarr and Ethan Knarr bested Degolier and Yaros, 8-5, at No. 2.
Bradford’s Nick Haner and Jordan Archer outlasted Drew Reiter and Blaze Welpott for a wild 12-10 victory at third doubles.
DuBois will have players compete in the District 9-10 Class 3A Singles Tournament on Saturday.
Dutch, Ram reach county finals
ST. MARYS — Top-seeded St. Marys and second-seeded Johnsonburg each captured lopsided wins Wednesday at Berwind Park to reach the finals of the Elk County Baseball Tournament.
St. Marys used a late surge to pull away from Elk County Catholic for a 15-5 victory in six innings in the night cap, while Johnsonburg upended Kane, 9-0 in the opener.
Elk County grabbed the lead on the Dutch with a three-run top of the second. St. Marys answered back with two runs in the bottom of the inning, but the Crusaders maintained a 3-2 edge going into the bottom of the fourth.
That’s when the Dutch offense woke up. St. Marys scored four times in the fourth and seven more in the fifth to break the game wide open. The Dutchmen then finished off the game via the mercy rule with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Jared Groll led the Dutch offense going 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.Tim Beimel, Shane Price and Hayden Tettis collected two hits, while Nate Beimel blasted a three-run homer. Jake Meeker added a hit and three RBIs.
Groll picked up the win after throwing the first 4 2/3 innings. He allowed five runs (all unearned) on six hits. He struck out three and walked four.
Elk County plays Kane in the consolation game today at 4 p.m., with the finals between St. Marys and Johnsonburg set for 6 p.m.
Ryan Fritz had two hits, including a double for ECC, while Will Uberti had two RBIs.
Owls blank Raiders, 3-0
BRADFORD — Peyton Manion allowed four hits over 6 1/3 innings and combined with Tyler Gigliotti for a 3-0 shutout win over the Brookville Raiders baseball team Wednesday afternoon.
The Raiders (3-6) got hits from Seth Dunkle, Trenton Gilhousen, Chase Palmer and Adam Mackins, but couldn’t push any runs across in their third game in as many days.
Dunkle and Tanner Labenne each threw three innings for the Raiders, Dunkle giving up four hits while striking out two. All three of the Owls’ runs that scored in the third inning were unearned.
Brookville hosts Clarion-Limestone today.
Brockway sweeps DH
BROCKWAY — The Brockway baseball team improved to 4-6 on the season with a sweep of visiting Kane on Tuesday.
The Rovers won game 1 over the Wolves 3-1 before taking the second game 7-5.
In Game 1, the Rovers pounded out nine hits against four Kane pitchers.
Tyler Serafini and Ben Glasl each had a hit and an RBI. Angelo Inzana tallied two hits, as did Tino Inzana.
Serafini picked up the win for the Rovers, tossing all seven innings. He allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks. He also struck out eight batters.
In Game 2, the Rovers overcame a 2-0 deficit to down the Wolves.
Cameron Baka had two hits, including a triple, and knocked in a run.
Zane Puhala and Serafini each had a double and an RBI, while, Angelo Inzana and Santino Inzana each had a hit and RBI. Conner Ford scored two runs.
Baka pitched five innings to earn the win. He struck out 10 batters, allowing just one earned runs on five hits and four walks.
Marcus Copelli pitched an inning of relief to earn the save.
Brockway returns to action today, hosting DuBois Central Catholic.
