DuBOIS — The St. Marys Minor League All-Star softball team captured its second win in District 10 play Saturday night with a lopsided 19-2 victory against Brockway at Heindl Field at DuBois City Park.
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Brockway Saturday afternoon, but after heavy rains moved through the area, it was moved to Heindl Field and played under the lights at 8 p.m.
The game was close through one inning, with St. Marys holding a 4-2 lead. Things stayed that way into the third before St. Marys broke the game wide open with nine runs to go up 13-2. St. marys tacked on six more in the fourth to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule after four innings.
St. Marys’ Molly Hanslovan tossed a no-hitter in the win despite giving up two unearned runs in the first on a hit batsman, a walk and two errors. She struck out nine and walked three.
Mecca Smith and Rylee Kulbatsky scored the runs for Brockway.
Hanslovan was backed by an offense that pounded out 11 hits.
Avery Eckels and Kaylen Eozzo led that attack as each went 2-for-4 with four runs scored. Eckels added a home run and four RBIs, while Eozzo had a double, homer and three RBIs.
Maddie Lanzel also had two hits and a RBI for St. Marys, while Calleigh Buzard chipped in a double and two RBIs. Bailey Thorwart also had a hit and drive in two runs.
St. Marys advanced to the winners’ bracket finals with the victory and hosts Punxsutawney in that matchup on Wednesday.
