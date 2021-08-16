DuBois football tickets
DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School reserved football tickets will go on sale beginning today (Aug. 17) until Friday, Sept. 3.
Reserved tickets may be purchased at the high school athletic office daily from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Due to the ongoing renovations at E.J. Mansell Stadium, reserved seating tickets will only be available for Section 4. The 5-game package, bought in advance, is $20. All single game reserved tickets purchased after Sept. 3 will be $5. Senior discount (62 and older) will be $2 per game for reserved tickets. General admission for seniors will be free with a Gold Card. Gold Card applications are available at the athletic office.
General admission to regular season varsity/JV events will be $4 for adults and $3 for students. General admission to all middle school/junior high events will be $2 for adults and $1 for students.
Rays sign RP Robertson
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays have signed 36-year-old reliever David Robertson to a major league contract and will have him report to Triple-A Durham.
Robertson pitched for the silver medal-winnng USA team in the Tokyo Olympics.
The right-hander is 53-33 with 137 saves and a 2.90 ERA in 12 major league seasons, including nine with the New York Yankees.
Robertson last appeared in the majors in 2019, pitching in seven games for Philadelphia.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays transferred left-hander Jeffrey Springs from the 15-day to 60-day IL.
Springs underwent surgery Monday to reconstruct a torn ACL in his right knee. The reliever was hurt July 31 against Boston.
The Rays started Monday with 16 pitchers on the IL, including ace Tyler Glasnow and last year’s closer, Nick Anderson.
Glasnow is out the for the season and likely all of next year as well following Tommy John surgery. Anderson is on a rehab assignment with Durham.