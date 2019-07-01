Senators defeat Grays, 9-4
REYNOLDSVILLE — Sykesville used a six-run bottom of the sixth to break open a 3-2 game on its way to a 9-4 win over visiting Brookville Monday.
Adam Fox delivered the big hit in the sixth for the Senators with a grand slam as the home side stretched their lead from one run to seven in the frame.
Fox also provided the offense for Sykesville in the early going, as his two run homer in the first inning put his side ahead.
Brookville cut the deficit in half with a run in the top of the fourth before tying the game with a run in the fifth.
Sykesville responded with a run of its own in the bottom half of the fifth before taking total control of the game in the sixth inning.
Along with Fox’s six RBIs, Brandon Sicheri was 1-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored while Brandon Walker went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Jake Mowrey, Zach Spellen and Matthew Clark all scored runs in the win for the Senators.
Colby Himes led the Grays with a 3-for-4 day at the plate with three runs batted in and a run scored.
Brookville got two runs back in the top of the seventh to bring the final score to 9-4.
On the mound Dan Waskovich pitched a complete game for Sykesville (9-7), allowing four runs on five hits while waking three and striking out three.
Sykesville is back in action today at 6 p.m. on the road against Rossiter while Brookville travels to face DuBois for a doubleheader beginning at 6 p.m.
Yelich hits 30th homer in win
CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Yelich singled with the bases loaded and hit his major league-leading 30th homer Monday night, helping the Milwaukee Brewers rally for their sixth straight victory at Great American Ball Park, 8-6 over the Cincinnati Reds.
Milwaukee sent 10 batters to the plate for five runs in the seventh inning, with Yelich contributing an RBI single. The reigning National League MVP hit a two-run homer in the ninth that made him the first Brewer with 30 before the All-Star break.
The Brewers have won 11 of 15 overall against their NL Central rival. This time, they overcame a pair of two-run homers by Eugenio Suarez.