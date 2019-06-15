Lezzer All-Star game rosters set
CLEARFIELD — Rosters for the Lezzer Lumber Classic were recently announced as 13 Tri-County Area players will be representing the North team in the game that will be played at Clearfield High School Friday at 7 p.m.
The team will be practicing at Bald Eagle Area High School today at 5-8 p.m. as well as Monday through Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Clearfield and DuBois lead the way among Tri-County schools with four selections apiece.
The Beavers will be represented by Andrew Boyle, Blaise Carney, Jordan Frano and Eric Schneider.
Chris Fenton, Avery Gisewhite, Ryan Lazuaskas and Taye Lynch will all represent the Bison in the game.
Brockway will be represented by Peter Downer and Leyton Magiantini, while Brookville’s Dylan Barber is also set to play.
The final two Tri-County participants are Curwensville’s Avery Francisco and Noah Von Gunden.
The team will be coached by Bald Eagle Area’s Jesse Nagle.
Area Golf Results
KANE — The Golf Nuts played at Kane Country Club Wednesday as Gary Starr, Chuck Eldridge and Dave Heltman took first with a score of 265.
Second went to Emory Keith, Les Schlosser and Tom Mortimer who finished one shot back with a 266.
George Heitzenrater, Dave Beane and Tom Maloney finished third with a score of 270.
Fourth was a tie between Sam Petrucci, Mike Ross and Tom Hagg along with Fran Inzana, Joe Swisher and Charlie Muth as both groups posted scores of 275.
Keith was first in quota points with a 42 ahead of Starr at 41, and a tie for third between Insane and Maloney at 40.
Starr and Jim Tripp tied for the low gross score of the day at 79, while Bernie Gadalis and Terry Crawford were the odd men out.
Next week the Golf Nuts will be playing at White Oaks Golf Course in Dayton.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — Tim Carlson and Alan Borden posted a 52 to take first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League on Wednesday.
There was a tie for second between Harry Steele and Jack Gahr along with Colton Gearhart and Jim McAfoos as both twosomes posted scores of 59.
Mike Weber and Tyson Kennis finished in fourth one shot back with a 60.
Greg Kennis Jr. had the low gross score of the day with a 34 and also had the closest second shot on the third hole.
McAfoos made the longest putt on No. 4, while Dan Stamler was closest to the pin on hole eight.