PGC working group meeting
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners has scheduled a public, working group meeting for Monday, Dec. 17 at the Game Commission’s headquarters in Harrisburg.
The meeting is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m.
Working group meetings allow for an exchange between the Board of Game Commissioners and Game Commission staff ahead of the regular quarterly meetings.
While working group meetings are open to the public, public comments are not accepted.
The working group meeting is scheduled to be streamed live on the Game Commission’s YouTube channel.
The Game Commission’s headquarters is at 2001 Elmerton Ave., just off the Progress Avenue exit of Interstate 81.
The Board of Game Commissioners’ next quarterly meeting is scheduled to be held on Sunday, Jan. 27, Monday, Jan. 28 and Tuesday, Jan. 29 in Harrisburg.
The board will hear public comments, limited to five minutes per speaker, at the Sunday and Monday meetings.
Buck photo policy
DuBOIS — The Courier-Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers will publish photos of successful hunters and their bucks taken during the current two-week rifle season that began on Monday.
For adult hunters, bucks must have at least 8 points for your photo to be published. For junior hunters — ages 15 and under — we will publish photos of bucks that have fewer than 8 points. Photos of does will not be published.
Photos submitted by email should be in a jpeg format with the original photo being as large in size as possible and sent to sports@thecourierexpress.com.
Prints of photos can also be brought or mailed to the Courier-Express/Tri-County Sunday office at 500 Jeffers St., DuBois, PA, 15801.
All photos should feature the hunter who harvested the buck along with the hunter’s name, age, what town the hunter is from and general information on when and where the buck was taken.
Hunters should also include a phone number in case other information is needed to run the photo.
Buck photos will now run weekly on the outdoors page in the Tri-County Sunday as they are submitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.