Ramettes defeat Otto-Eldred
BRADFORD — The Johnsonburg girls basketball team used a dominant first half on its way to a 59-39 victory over Otto-Eldred to secure a spot in the District 9 Class A championship game for the first time in 40 years.
The top-seeded Ramettes, who had not reached the district title game since winning in 1979, jumped out to an 18-7 lead after the first quarter and took a 33-15 lead into the half over the fifth-seeded Lady Terrors.
Johnsonburg added one point to its lead in each the third (14-13) and fourth (12-11) quarters to secure the 20-point victory in the semifinal contest.
Cassidy King led the way for the Ramettes with a game-high 20 points, while Lindsey Kocjancic added 16 points and Rylee Casilio also finished in double figures with 13.
Johnsonburg will await the winner of the other semifinal contest between third-seeded North Clarion and second-seeded Coudersport which is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at St. Marys High School.
A time and date for the title game has yet to be announced.
St. Marys falls to Bradford
BRADFORD — The St. Marys boys basketball team was defeated 58-35 on the road by Bradford in the semifinals of the District 9 Class 4A tournament Friday.
Both offenses got off to slow starts to open the game, as the second-seeded Owls led 4-2 after the first, but used a commanding second quarter (15-6) to take a 19-8 lead into halftime.
Bradford then outscored the third-seeded Dutch 17-13 in the third and 22-14 in the final quarter to secure the 23-point win.
Cahil Parrish and Mitchell Reiter led the way for St. Marys with 10 points apiece in the loss.
Tyler Gigliotti led the Owls with a game-high 26 points behind a 10 of 12 night at the free-throw line.
Bradford will face top-seeded Clearfield in the championship game Wednesday at DuBois High School at 7:30 p.m.
76ers toppled by Portland
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Damian Lillard had 17 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 130-115 on Saturday.
The Sixers struggled in their second game without All-Star center Joel Embiid, who is expected to miss at least a week with a sore left knee. Ben Simmons had 29 points and 10 assists and Tobias Harris scored 20.
Without Embiid, the Sixers couldn’t keep up in a matchup between the fourth-place teams in each conference. The Blazers (36-23) have won three in a row, including a 22-point victory over Golden State before the All-Star break. Philadelphia (38-22) is 4-4 this month.
Portland opened the second half on a 17-6 run to build a 76-62 lead. Maurice Harkless had consecutive dunks and CJ McCollum also had a dunk in that stretch. Jake Layman’s dunk off an alley-oop pass from Lillard extended the lead to 99-80, and the Blazers were up 100-82 going into the fourth.
The Sixers never challenged in the final quarter, scoring more than two straight points only once after they were already down 21.
