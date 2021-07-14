Rossiter beats Pulaski
ROSSITER — The 3-seed Rossiter Federation League team took down the 6-seed in Pulaski by an 8-1 final on Wednesday evening at Shaffer Field in Rossiter.
Pulaski’s lone run was scored on Tuesday as the game then was suspended due to weather. On Wednesday, Rossiter took the lead 2-1 in the bottom of the first before getting another run in the second, three more in the fifth and two more in the sixth to take the 1-0 series lead in the best-of-3 playoff series.
Eric Schneider had two of the five Pulaski hits in the losing effort with Rossiter outhitting them 12-5.
Both teams will face off again today at 6 p.m. with Pulaski as the home team, although the game will once again be played at Shaffer Field.
Sykesville downs PGP
REYNOLDSVILLE — The 5-seed Sykesville Senators opened its Federation League playoffs with a 10-2 win against the 4-seed PGP Post 6 American Legion Husker Chiefs.
The game was originally supposed to be at the Lawrence Township Rec Park. But due to rain over the past few days, the game was moved to Reynoldsville.
A pitchers duel between PGP’s Hunter Dixon and Sykesville’s Dan Wascovich took place during the first three innings, with both retiring the first nine batters they faced.
Sykesville broke up the duel with three runs in the fourth inning and would go on to collect 14 hits in total — including back-to-back home runs from Shane Price and Jordan Frano in the sixth inning. Jake Felix racked up three hits and scored three runs while Price and Frano each had two hits and two RBIs.
Wascovich tossed a complete game, scattering eight hits while striking out three.
Game 2 is slated for Lawrence Township Rec Park today at 6 p.m.
Area golf results
FALLS CREEK — The “Golf Nuts” played at Beechwoods Golf Course last week and the trio of Joe Swisher Art Faccone and Ed Pasi took home first-place honors with a 273.
Second went to the team of Don Woods, Tom Mortimer and Tom Maloney (281), while the trios of Emory Keith-Ron Rosman-Terry Crawford and Les Schlosser-Tom Murray-Joe Michalski tied for third at 293.
Swisher shot Low Gross of the Day with 80, while Quota Points were Swisher 41, Woods 41, Doug Delp 37 and Maloney 36.
The league was scheduled to play at Pine Acres in Bradford this week.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League played a Scramble for 1st event last week with the team of Bob Smiley, Jeff Norris, Ed Wojcik and Doug Powell capturing top honors with a 203.
The quartet of John Averill, Jeff Emerick, Don Guthridge and Tim Pleacher shot a 205 to place second, while third went to the squad of Bert Schenk, Rich Stewart, Jerry Sanko and Wayne London with a 207.
Powell had the closest second shot on No. 5, while Smiley drained the longest putt on No. 10.
Norris had the closest third shot on No. 13.
q q q
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association recently held a Member-Member Tournament and crowned a pair of champions.
The duo of Mary Reuscher-Vicki Struble won the low gross with an 84, while the pair of Helen Griebel-Christina McGinnis won the low net with a 64.
The team of Karen Deloia-Marian Gray finished second in low net (68), while third place in low net went to Dot Hedglin-Mary Ann Piccirillo (69).
Four players recorded birdies on the day — Reuscher (No. 7), Struble (No. 9), McGinnis (No. 7) and Deloia (No. 7 & No. 16).
Laurie Wills (No. 4), Deloia (No. 7) and Hawley (No. 14) all had chip-ins.
Wills was closest to the line on No. 3, while McGinnis was closest to the pin on No. 7. Helen Garner made the longest putt on No. 18.
Pens resign Blueger
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Teddy Blueger is sticking with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The team announced Wednesday it signed the 26-year-old forward to a two-year contract with an average salary of $2.2 million.
Blueger, who worked on Pittsburgh’s fourth line, tied a career high with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 43 games for the Metropolitan Division champions.
“Teddy has proven to be a versatile, two-way center, as well as a fixture on the penalty kill,” general manager Ron Hextall said in a statement. “He is a valuable player for our team.”
Blueger played a vital role on Pittsburgh’s penalty-killing unit and scored a career-best three shorthanded goals last season. His four shorthanded goals since breaking into the NHL during the 2019-20 season are the most on the team over that span.