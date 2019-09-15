DCC spikes Mo Valley
HOUTZDALE — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball swept host Moshannon Valley, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13 Monday night.
Jordy Kosko help power the win with 10 kills and a block. Bella Mangiantini had five kills and four blocks, while Hannah Holdren posted four kills and four blocks. Jules Stine added four kills.
Maia Cogley recorded 24 assists, and Shayleigh Gulvas had 16 digs. Avery Sickeri and Martina Swalligan each had 14 service points, with an ace each.
The Lady Cardinals host Curwensville tonight.
Clearfield edges Brockway
BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls tennis team suffered a hard-fought 4-3 defeat at the hands of visiting Clearfield Monday.
The teams split the four singles matches, but the Lady Bison were able to secure victories in two of the three doubles matches to pick up the road win.
The Lady Rovers earned singles wins from Selena Buttery and Taylor Rhed at No. 1 and No. 3 respectively.
Buttery defeated Ally Gaines 7-5, 6-0, while Rhed secured a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Kristie Vantassel.
Morgan Pirow was defeated 6-1, 6-3 by Kyle Vantassel at No. 2 singles, while Mackenzie Hook lost to Lindsey Kerlin at No. 4 singles by a score of 6-2, 6-2.
Buttery and Pirow picked up the lone doubles win for Brockway in the No. 1 match where they defeated Gaines and Vantassel 8-4.
Hook and Rhed lost 8-6 at No. 2 doubles to Vantassel and Kerlin.
At No. 3 doubles, Maci Dixon and Hannah Zuccolotto lost 8-3 to Peyton Reese and Lauryn Kitchen.
Brockway returns to the court today at home against St. Marys at 3:30 p.m.
Eckert, Lady Dutch top Kane
ST. MARYS — Lauren Eckert played a role in all six of St. Marys goals in a 6-1 victory over visiting Kane Monday.
The senior scored a goal and added five assists in the win, as the first assist came on a goal by Carlee Ginther 11 minutes into the game.
Eckert set up Kaylee Muccio for the eventual game-winning goal four minutes later, as a Kane goal brought the score to 2-1 at the half.
Kyla Johnson, Muccio and Britney Shaw all added goals in the second half on assists by Eckert, who added a goal herself after the break.
Shaw made seven saves in net before being replaced by Olivia Eckels, who recorded six saves.
St. Marys returns to the pitch today at home against Ridgway at 4 p.m.
DCS sweeps Great Commission
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School soccer teams swept a pair of games against visiting Great Commission Monday, as the boys won 9-0 and the girls won 5-2.
On the girls side, Emily Deitch scored a pair of goals, while Grace Deitch, Emily Hannah and Hannah McCabe added tallies.
Gabe Hoover led the way on the boys side, as he had a first-half hat trick on his way to finishing with four goals.
Adam Mowrey added a pair of goals, while Alex Hallowell, Shane McCabe and Devon Thomas also scored goals.
Both teams are back in action Friday as they travel to Blair County Christian with the girls beginning play at 3:30 p.m. and the boys following at 5 p.m.
PSU DuBois baseball wins a pair
DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team, the two-time defending USCAA national champions, opened its fall ball season with a doubleheader sweep of Jamestown Community College Sunday at Showers Field. The Nittany Lions won by scores of 9-4 and 13-0.
Vince McDowell blasted two home runs, while freshman Brandon Sicheri hit his first homer at the collegiate level. Isaac Stouffer had three hits and five RBIs on the day.
Penn State DuBois is back action this Sunday with a doubleheader at Showers Field against Ohio State-Mansfield. The first game is slated for 1 p.m.
Area golf results
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League held a Shamble event this past week, and the quartet of Burt Schenk, Joe Smith, Terry Stockdale and Bob Smiley took home first-place honors.
Second place went to the team of Mike Sakash, Mike Slimmer, Jack Amick and Fred Gustafson, while the group of Butch Martell, Wayne London, Dave Radaker and John Showers was third.
John Buskirk had the closest second shot on No. 5, while George Sanko made the longest putt on No. 9. Martell was closest to the pin on No. 14, and Ed LaBorde drained the longest putt on No. 18.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The lone member of this edition of the bowling honor roll is Michelle Buskirk, who bowled a game of 255 in the Beeliner league.