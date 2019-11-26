Schreck honored by PSUAC
DuBOIS — Penn State DuBois freshman forward Maliah Schreck was named the PSUAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week in her role in a a pair of Lady Lions’ wins.
In those two wins, Schreck posted a double-double in both, pouring in a combined 32 points while pulling down 31 rebounds total over the weekend.
Schreck shot better than 68 percent from the field, and averaged eight trips to the free throw line over the two conference wins.
In Friday’s 92-56 win over Penn State Hazleton, Schreck finished with game highs in points (22) and rebounds (15) in the victory.
The freshman went 7-of-10 from the field and also went 8-of-12 from the free throw line.
In a 74-42 victory over Penn State Shuylkill on Saturday afternoon, Schreck added another double-double with 10 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.