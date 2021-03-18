Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A pair of area bowlers find themselves in the latest installment of the Bowling Honor Roll.
Shawn Gregory rolled a 279 game in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic while Bonnie Kelichner had a 235 game in the Cloverleaf League.
Steelers re-sign Wormley
PITTSBURGH (TNS) — After losing starting nose tackle Tyson Alualu to free agency, the Steelers maintained some depth on their defensive front by re-signing defensive end Chris Wormley to a two-year contract.
The signing was first reported by WTOL-TV in Toledo, which is Wormley’s hometown.
Wormley, 27, played sparingly with the Steelers in his first year after being acquired from the Baltimore Ravens. He appeared in 13 games, making one start, and played just 14% of all defensive snaps. He also spent three games on injured reserve with a knee injury.
Wormley contributed eight tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits.
Wormley wouldn’t appear to be the answer for replacing Alualu, who signed a two-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, at nose tackle. He logged just three of his 148 defensive snaps last year at the nose position.
Wormley, along with Henry Mondeaux and perhaps Isaiah Buggs, likely will be a part of the backup rotation behind starters Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt.