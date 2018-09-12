Brockway girls beat Lady Tide
CURWENSVILLE — The Brockway girls soccer team upended host Curwensville, 4-1, Wednesday afternoon.
Chanell Britten scored twice for Brockway, while Morrigan Decker and Emily Botwright each found the back of the net once. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Overbeck made 10 saves in the victory.
Brockway returns to action Monday at Brookville.
DuBois netters beat Clearfield
HYDE — The DuBois girls tennis team beat Clearfield, 6-1, Wednesday at the Bison Sports Complex.
DuBois swept the four singles matches, with Alexis Strouse, Alaina Heberling, Alexa Zartman and Jenna Coffey all winning by indentical 6-0, 6-0 scores.
The Lady Beavers also won the first two doubles matches without dropping a game, as the duos of Alex Volpe-Lauren Milletics and Grace Askey-Jessica Askey recorded 8-0 victories.
Clearfield captured its lone win at third doubles, where Stacey Houchins and Isabel Mercado pulled out a hard-fought 9-8 (10-8) win against Lady Beavers Maryclaire Maliza and Natalia Sepulveda.
DuBois is back in action today at home against St. Marys.
ECC netters edge Brockway
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls tennis team won all four singles matchups Wednesday to secure the win against Brockway before the Lady Rovers won all three doubles contests in what ended as a 4-3 ECC victory.
In singles action, Lady Crusader Emma Coppolo beat Selena Buttery, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 1, while Maggie Challingsworth scored a 6-1, 6-1 victory against Morgan Pirow at No. 2.
Torie Glatt blanked Lily Henry, 6-0, 6-0 at third singles, with Sophie Neubert coming away with a 6-1, 6-1 win against eamily Roush at No. 4.
In doubles action, Buttery and Pirow teamed up to beat Marley Sorg and Grace Keyes, 8-4, at No. 1, while Lady Rovers Hannah Zuccolotto and Megan Smiley pulled out an 8-6 victory at No. 3.
Henry and Roush paired up to beat Alicia Kim and Aubrey Cahilly at second doubles. No final score was available for that match.
Elk County travels to Punxsutawney today, while Brockway hosts Punxsy on Monday.
Raiders dump Forest Area
BROOKVILLE — Jace Miner scored four goals and set up two others to lead the Brookville Raiders soccer team to a 7-1 win over Forest Area Wednesday afternoon.
The Raiders led 4-0 at halftime with Miner scoring the first two goals off assists from Brian Pangallo and Justin Vander kelen. He then assisted on goals from Jon Wonderling and Jacob Cable, with Zakk Wolfe also setting up Cable’s goal.
In the second half, Miner made it 6-0 with two goals in the first 10 minutes. Hayden Kramer and Vander kelen assisted on his second goal.
After Jarrett Kahle’s direct kick put Forest on the board at the 24-minute mark, Logan Oakes scored the Raiders’ last goal off a Tim Steele assists.
J.P. Young and Peyton Shaw each played a half in goal for the Raiders, who improved to 2-2 going into today’s home game with Punxsutawney.
Lady Raiders blank Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pulling away with three goals in the second half, the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team blanked Punxsutawney 4-0 Wednesday afternoon.
Madison McAninch scored the lone goal of the first half while Madisyn Wolfe, Cassidy Kemmer and Leila Heagy found the back of the net in the second half for the Lady Raiders. Emily Kramer assisted on Heagy’s goal.
Goalkeeper Avery Gilhousen earned the shutout in net.
The Lady Raiders improved to 2-1 — they beat Punxsutawney 7-0 last Wednesday — going into Saturday’s home game with Clearfield starting at 10 a.m.
