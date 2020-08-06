Youth flag football signups
DuBOIS — The DuBois Youth “NFL” Flag Football League is currently holding registration for its second season of play.
The league is co-ed (ages 6-14) with a registration fee of $30 that includes a free jersey at the end of the season.
Registration is currently being held online at nflflag.com or by calling Ryan Glass at (412)-445-0031.
Registration for the league will stay open until Aug. 15, with an in-person registration also being held that day at Tiger Field at a time to be determined.
Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a scramble at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
Fent Shenkle, Don Gutheridge, Rom Herzing and Ray Wyant took first place, while second place went to Ken Snyder, Jerry Sanko, Jeff Norris and Joe Smith.
Finishing in third were John Showers, Doug Radaker, Mike Slimmer and Bert Schenk.
Gutheridge had the closest third shot on the 13th hole, while Wyant had the closest second shot on No. 15.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — Dan Stamler and Cork Egolf shot a 66 to take first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League Wednesday.
Second place went to Craig Bukousky and Ed Serge with a 69, while Jim London and Greg Kennis Jr. finished in third with a 71.
Beau Haney made the longest putt on the seventh hole, while Golf was closest to the pin on No. 8 and Kennis Jr. recorded the closest second shot on hole nine.
Bukousky shot the low gross round of the day with a 35.
Hole-in-one
FALLS CREEK — Alan Groves recorded a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at Beechwoods Golf Course Wednesday.
Groves aced the 142-yard hole from the white tees using an 8-iron for his first ever hole-in-one.
The shot was witnessed by Bob Adams, Ron Williams and Terry Stockdale.