Area Golf Results
ST. MARYS — The Golf Nuts played at Bavarian Hills Golf Course Wednesday as the foursome of George Heitzenrater, Les Schlosser, Tom Haag and Terry Crawford took first with a score of 362.
Second was a tie at 375 between Joe Michalski, Dave Beane, Bernie Gudalis and Dave Heltman and the foursome of Fran Inzana, Tom Murray, John Kruse and Tom Mortimer.
Beane (46), Haag (44) and Schlosser (40) took the quota points while Tom Maloney was the odd man out and Beane had the low gross score of the day with an 82.
The Golf Nuts will return to action July 10 at Pine Acers Country Club in Bradford.
Beechwoods junior golf clinic
FALLS CREEK — Beechwoods Golf Course will be hosting a junior league golf clinic this summer that is free for all participants.
The clinic is for kids ages 8-16 and will be held on four dates throughout the summer in the morning.
The dates are July 6 from 10-11, July 20 from 10-11, July 27 from 9-10 and Aug. 3 from 10-11.
Instruction will be done by John Schneider as participation in the clinic indulges free golf with a paying adult for the remainder of the year.