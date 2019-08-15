Area Golf Results
TROUTVILLE — Colton Gearhart and Bob Muth tied with Dan Stamler and Rick Haney for first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League Wednesday as both twosomes posted a 61.
Mark Spila and Phillip Golf took third one stroke back of the leaders with a 62.
Craig Bukousky had the closest third shot on the 11th hole, while Ed Serge made the longest putt on the 15th and Nate Crawford was closest to the pin on No. 17.
Bukousky also recorded the low gross score of the day with a 37.
q q q
KOSSUTH — The Golf Nuts played at Hi Level Golf Course Wednesday as the team of Les Schlosser, Charlie Muth and Dave Heltman took first place with a 249.
Second went to Gary Starr, Jack Kramer and George Sherry seven strokes back with a 256.
Fred Rowels, Tom Haag and Joe Michalski posted a 257 to finish in third place while George Heitzenrater, Frank Foulkrod and Tom Maloney finished with a 259 to finish in fourth.
Kramer finished first in quota points with 47, while Heitzenrater, Muth and Heltman tied for second with 46.
Mike Ross and Art Falcone were the odd men out, while Heitzenrater and Emory Keith tied for the low gross score of the day with rounds of 78.
Next week the Golf Nuts will be playing at Emporium Country Club.