Conjerti hole-in-one
DuBOIS — Jordan Conjerti recorded a hole-in-one on the par-3 fourth hole on the Treasure Lake Gold Course on Friday.
Conjerti used an 8-iron for the ace, which was witnessed by Joe Conjerti Sr., Joe Conjerti Jr. and Bert Cruse.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This week’s honor roll features a handful of bowlers. For the Gold League Odd league for the week of May 12, Ryan Mitskavich bowled a 279 with a 757 series. Scott Mowrey also bowled a single game of 278.
For the Gold League Even — also for May 12 — Don Bedford bowled a 299 and Kyle Shannon bowled a 278.
The Gold League Even week for May 19 saw Bill Barry roll a 276.
Isles stun Pens in 2 OT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York’s Josh Bailey took advantage of a sloppy giveaway by Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry, sending the puck into the wide-open net 51 seconds into the second overtime to give the Islanders a 3-2 victory in Game 5 on Monday.
Jarry ventured out of the Pittsburgh net to handle a loose puck and instead fed it right to Bailey, who gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series with the easiest of his three goals of the playoffs.
Game 6 is in New York on Wednesday.
Ilya Sorokin stopped 48 shots — a franchise playoff record for a rookie goaltender — and kept the Islanders in the game during a regulation the Penguins controlled from nearly start to finish. Anthony Beauvillier scored in the first period on a brilliant rush and Jordan Eberle beat an out-of-position Jarry midway through the third period to pull New York even.
Evgeni Malkin scored his first postseason goal in more than two years for the Penguins. Bryan Rust added his second of the series.
Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby picked up assist on Rust’s tally to move past Hall of Famer Brett Hull and into seventh-place on the NHL’s career playoff scoring list.
Jarry, in his first true playoff run with the Pens, finished with 25 saves but looked shaky at times and his inexcusable turnover leaves Pittsburgh in danger of going one-and-done in the playoffs for the third straight year.