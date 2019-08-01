Eshelman tennis results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Tennis Association recently hosted its annual Dr. James Eshelman Tennis Tournament on the weekend of July 13 and 14. Thirty-seven participants came from all over the state, as far as Lancaster, to play in five events.
Davan Lion won the girl’s singles title on Saturday, with the remaining events finishing on Sunday. Denny Posterero took home the men’s singles title and also won the men’s doubles with partner Chase Donaldson.
Donaldson also won the mixed doubles with his wife Jeanette. Familiar faces Jenna Kirk and Alexis Strouse won the women’s doubles for the third consecutive year.
Many spectators also came out to enjoy the weekend as the event was open to the public. Proceeds from the tournament will go to the Clearfield County SPCA and the Gateway Humane Society.