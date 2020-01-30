DAMS wrestlers edge Rovers
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Middle School wrestling team secured a 40-39 tiebreaker victory over visiting Brockway Tuesday night.
The Beavers won by tiebreaker criteria E, having more six-point victories, which includes pins, forfeits and disqualifications.
DuBois earned pins from Carter Wilson and Erick Guzman, while Owen McLeary, Jeff Morris, Aiden Snowberger, Abby Klaiber and Zack Gallagher all picked up wins in the match.
DuBois returns to action Feb. 6 for a tri-meet at Clearfield against the Bison and Curwensville.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Another busy week of bowling action is in the books, as six bowlers from across both adult and youth leagues earned a spot on this edition of the bowling honor roll.
The Scotty’s Donuts Classic League saw three bowlers stake their names on the list, led by Brian Doel, who finished just one pin shy of a perfect game with a 299 on his way to a 763 series.
Patrick Johnston followed with a game of 286 as a part of a 762 series, while Andy Werner had a 783 series behind a 279 game.
A pair of bowlers made the honor roll out of the Town & Country League, as Jackie Mitskavich earned a spot with a series of 732 while Shawn Gregory bowled a 277 game.
Cameron Passmore made the honor roll out of the DuBois Lanes Junior League by bowling a 759 series.
In the Gold League’s Division 2, Bill Barry bowled a 279 game to make the honor roll.
PSU women lose to Iowa
UNIVERSITY PARK (AP) — Kathleen Doyle had 23 points and eight assists and No. 18 Iowa beat Penn State 77-66 on Thursday night to extend its win streak to nine games.
McKenna Warnock, who went into the game averaging 8.3 points per game, scored 16 points. Alexis Sevillian scored 15 and Makenzie Meyer 14 for Iowa. Warnock, a 6-foot-1 freshman, is averaging 20 points on 22-of-32 shooting (69%) over the last three games.
The Hawkeyes closed the second quarter on a 19-2 run to take a 41-25 lead as Penn State missed 12 of its last 13 first-half shots. Doyle hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, giving Iowa (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) its biggest lead at 69-46. The Nittany Lions scored the next 12 points to start a 19-4 run that trimmed their deficit to eight points with 32 seconds to play but got no closer.
Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State (7-14, 1-9) with 19 points and Makenna Marisa scored 10.
Hawks defeat 76ers
ATLANTA (AP) — All-Star Trae Young had 39 points and a career-high 18 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks past Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 127-117 on Thursday night, extending the 76ers’ road woes.
Simmons scored 31 points to lead Philadelphia. Shake Milton had a career-high 27 points — 14 more than his previous high — but it wasn’t enough to improve the 76ers’ poor road record. Philadelphia, 22-2 at home, fell to 9-16 in away games.
John Collins had 17 points and 20 rebounds for Atlanta.
The 76ers, who began the night tied with Indiana for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, held their last lead at 21-20 against the Hawks, who are last in the conference.