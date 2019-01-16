Owls top Beavers in OT
BRADFORD — Bradford rallied from a four-point deficit (43-39) after three quarters to force overtime against visiting DuBois Wednesday night before pulling out the win, 60-56, in the extra session.
DuBois led after each of the first three quarters, but the Owls won the fourth (11-7) to tie the game at 50-50 and send things to overtime. Bradford then outscored DuBois 10-6 in OT, with free throw shooting playing a major role in the win.
Bradford (6-6) hit all four its free throws in OT, while DuBois 0-for-5 at the line in the extra session. DuBois was 11 of 17 overall at the stripe, while Bradford went 8 of 13.
Tyler Gigliotti led the Owls with a game-high 17 points, while Gage Babcock added 16.
DuBois (9-4) put four players in double figures in the loss. Justin Maduley scored a team-high 14, with Alex Beers and Jonathan Cruz each netting 13. Chase Husted added 10.
DuBois hosts Bald Eagle Area Saturday evening.
Ramettes run past Brockway
JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg girls basketball team jumped out to a 19-3 lead after one quarter against Brockway Wednesday night and never looked back on its way to a 49-22 victory.
The Ramettes (9-2) got a balanced scoring attack, with four players reaching double figures. Lindsey Kocjancic led the way with a game-high 13, while Maria Jones had 12. Cassidy King and Rylee Casilio each had 10.
King came into the game fresh off scoring her 1,000th career point Monday in a 39-29 win at Ridgway.
Brockway (1-11) was led by Danielle Wood’s nine points. Selena Buttery chipped in seven.
Johnsonburg travels to Brookville on Friday.
Brockway is back in action Monday when it hosts DuBois for the teams’ annual Pink Game. Junior varsity action gets underway at 5:30 p.m. The Pink Night festivities will be held in between games, with the varsity contest expected to start somewhere between 6:30-6:45 p.m.
Punxsy girls drop St. Marys
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls basketball team saw its six-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday night at the hand of visiting Punxsutawney, 46-28.
The Lady Chucks (13-0) got out to a fast start and led 18-5 after one quarter, then held off the Lady Dutch from there en route to the 18-point victory.
Sarah Weaver led Punxsy with 10 points, while Kate Horner and Abby Gigliotti each had nine.
Allison Schlimm scored a game-high 11 points to lead the Lady Dutch. Britney Shaw and Megan Quesenberry added eight points and six points, respectively.
St. Marys (9-3) hosts Warren on Monday.
Raiders rout Sheffield
BROOKVILLE — Five players reached double figures in scoring as the Brookville Raiders basketball team’s hot shooting led to a 71-39 non-conference rout of Sheffield Wednesday night.
In a makeup game from last Wednesday, the Raiders led 43-15 at halftime and shot a torrid 69.6 (16-for-23) from the field. For the game, they wound up at 61.7 percent (29-for-47) and nailed 10 3-pointers on 17 attempts, with David Cable and Robert Keth each drilling four.
Cable was 6-for-7 from the field for a team-high 16 points, Keth made all four of his threes and scored 12 points off the bench, Jace Miner was 5-for-5 from the field and finished with 11 points while Trenton Gilhousen added 10 points.
The Raiders (9-4), who won their sixth straight game, led by as many as 37 at 69-32 in the fourth quarter.
Sheffield’s Tyler Hepinger scored 11 points. The Wolverines dropped to 1-11.
Brookville is back in action tonight at Johnsonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.