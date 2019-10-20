ECC girls top Forest Area
MARIENVILLE — Elk County Catholic got a pair of goals from Emily Wolfe and Riley Belsole Monday as the seventh-seeded Lady Crusaders upset second-seeded Forest Area in a District 9 Class A quarterfinal game.
Both Lady Crusaders scored each of their goals in the first half as ECC built a 4-1 advantage at the break. Chelsea Total added a second-half score for ECC, which advanced to next week’s semifinals with the victory.
Elk County will battle fourth-seeded Redbank Valley — a 4-0 winner against Kane on Monday — next Tuesday (Oct. 29) at 7 p.m. at DuBois Area High School. The matchup is part of a doubleheader, with the first game pitting top-seeded Brockway against fourth-seeded Curwensville at 5 p.m.
Siegel opens with an 88
YORK — Clarion-Limestone junior Hayden Siegel opened the PIAA Class AA Championships with an 88 (+17) in first-round action Monday at the Heritage Hills Golf Course in York.
Siegel finds himself in a tie for 31st place entering today’s final round, which begins at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun state to the weather forecast.
A trio of golfers — Hickory’s Cam Colbert, Brandywine Heights’ Elijah Ruppert and Riverside’s Skyler Fox — share the lead after Day 1 after each carded a 1-over 72.
Smethport’s Connor Alfieri is tied for 12th (81) entering the final round, while Kane’s Curt Barner is 29th (86).
Bradford’s Elyse Godding is tied for sixth in the girls Class 3A championships after firing an opening-round 76 Monday.
St. Marys tennis match moved
MECHANICSBURG — Due to rain forecasted for today, the St. Marys giris tennis team will not be playings its PIAA First Round matchup against Beaver (District 7 No. 3) at DuBois Area High School this afternoon.
The match will be played indoors at the Oxford North Athletic Club in Wexford at 2 p.m. It is the second part of a doubleheader, with the opening match pitting District 7 champ Sewickley Academy against D-10 champ Villa Maria at 11:30 a.m.
The winners of both matches advance to the state quarterfinals on Friday in Hershey.