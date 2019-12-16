St. Marys gymnasts top DuBois
ST. MARYS — A shorthanded DuBois gymnastics team made the trip north on Route 255 Monday evening and fell to host St. Marys, 121.275-90.400.
St. Marys won all four of the individual events, getting a pair of first-place finishes from Davan Lion on floor (8.75) and bars (7.65). Lion added second places on beam (8.15) and vault (8.45).
Teammates Lauren Mosier and Therese Guido won the beam (8.325) and vault (8.600), respectively. Guido added a second place on bars (7.05) and third-place finishes on floor (8.300) and beam (7.650). Mosier was third on bars (6.800) and fourth on floor (8.100) and vault (8.25).
DuBois was led by Morgan Allman, who took second on floor (8.350) and third on bars (6.800), beam (8.350) and vault (7.650). Lady Beaver Madee Finalle added fifth-place finishes on beam (5.450) and vault (8.050).
Scores for the all-around were not available, but Lion looked to be the winner with a total score of 33.000, followed by Guido (31.600). Mosier (31.475) and Allman (31.150) in second through fourth.
DuBois hosts Ridgway on Wednesday, while St. Marys travels to Bellefonte on Thursday.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll features just three bowlers from around the area.
A pair of those bowlers come from the Owens-Brockway League, as Jeff Sedor posted a game of 289 in the league while Alex Allender followed with a 279 game this week.
Linda Gray also made the list by bowling a 255 game on her way to a 658 series in the Friendship League.
Saints blast Colts, 34-7
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees became the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, throwing for four scores to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 34-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.
The scoring strike that broke Peyton Manning’s record of 539 career touchdown passes came in the third quarter, when Brees hit tight end Josh Hill for a 5-yard score. Brees’ next pass in the game was the 541st scoring toss of his career, a 28-yard TD to reserve QB and utility player Taysom Hill that put the Saints up 34-0.
Brees came into the game already holding NFL records for completions with 6,792 and yards passing with 72,577 — and built on those numbers by also setting a record for completion percentage in a game. He completed 29 of 30 passes — 96.7% — for 307 yards.