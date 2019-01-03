DuBois rifle beats DCC
DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team competed in its first air rifle match of the season and bested cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic, 1432-1295, at the DuBois Rifle and Pistol Club.
DuBois, which doesn’t usually compete in air rifle, put together a banner day, one in which most of its shooters posted personal bests in the event.
Keith Fatula led the DuBois victory with a personal best 294, while Alex Long (289) and Danielle Baumgartner (286) also poted their best air rifle scores. Courtney Weidow (282) and Alexandria Howard (281) rounded out DuBois’ scoring.
DuBois’ other five varsity shooters — CKassie Uplinger (277), Lucas Knarr (275), Zach Garman (270), Megan O’Rourke (265) and Janee Waxler (267) — also record personal bests while not factoring into the team scoring.
As for DCC, it was led by Jake Snyder and Emma Cooper, who shot a 282 and 281, respectively. Mackenzie Park (262), Hayes Cooper (237) and Madison Hanna (233) closed out DCC’s scoring.
DuBois also won a tight junior varsity match, 286-283.
DuBois’ three JV shooters — Zack Roy (97), Zach Funair (950 and Jeremy Wolfgang (94) — all had personal bests.
Mia Edwards led DCC with a 96, while Derek Strouse had a 94 and Matthew Elias a 93.
Both DuBois squads, now 3-0, travel to Indiana next Thursday for a match against Somerset.
St. Marys gymnasts top DuBois
DuBOIS — The St. Marys gymnastics team came away with a 124.400-110.325 victory over DuBois on the road Thursday.
The Lady Dutch were led by Therese Guido, who took first place finishes in two events on her way to winning the all-around.
Guido took first in the vault (8.375) and the bars (7.850) while also taking second in the beam (7.750) and second in her floor routine (8.175) to finish first in the all-around with a score of 32.150.
St. Marys also earned a win from Lauren Mosier on the beam on her way to taking second in the all-around.
Mosier posted a 8.150 on the beam to claim first place, while also taking second on vault (8.300) and second on bars (7.600) to finish second in the all-around with a score of 31.900.
Third place in the all-around went to DuBois’ Morgan Allman, who secured a first place finish with her floor routine.
Allman scored a 8.450 with her floor routine to take first place on her way to taking third place in the all-around with a score of 31.025.
St. Marys’ Rachael Johnson was third on both vault (8.100) and floor (7.975) on her way to a fourth in the all-around (28.925, while teammate Olivia Mosier was fifth in the all-around (27.638).
Amanda August took sixth in the all-around (26.225) for DuBois, including a third on beam (7.575). Heather Gilga finished seventh in the all-around (25.825) for the Lady Beavers.
Raiders upend Chucks, 65-48
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pulling away with strong second and third quarters, the Brookville Raiders basketball team won on the road at Punxsutawney, 65-48, Thursday night.
Balanced scoring was the deal for the Raiders, who improved to 5-4. Trenton Gilhousen scored 13 points while Aaron Park and Logan Byerly each scored 10 points.
Jace Miner and Robert Keth scored eight points apiece for the Raiders.
Ethan Blose and Carter Newcome scored 19 and 10 points respectively for the Chucks.
The Raiders are back in action tonight at home against Clearfield.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The latest edition of the bowling honor roll features just one blower — Tyler McIntosh — who recorded a 278 game and a 751 series in the DuBois Lanes Juniors League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.