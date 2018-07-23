Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a up and down the ladder event at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
The team of Denny Barrett, Ray Wyant, Tom Herzing and Jack Amick took first place.
Second place went to Butch Martell, Don Jewell, Mike Slimmer and Ken Snyder.
Gary Snyder, Rich Lissy, John Larson and Herm Franke finished the event in third place.
Lissy won the closes second shot on the first hole, while Carl Haymaker sank the longest put on #11.
Butch Martell recorded a chip in during his round.
TROUTVILLE — Harry Steele and Teresa Kennis shot a 53 to take first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League Wednesday.
Craig Bukousky and Jim Jenkins tied with Morgan Crawford and Greg Kennis Jr. for second place, as both duos finished with scores of 58.
Kennis Jr. recorded the closes second shot on #2 and also sank the longest putt of the day on the ninth hole.
Teresa Kennis was closest to the pin on number five.
Kennis Jr. also finished with the low gross score of the day, posting a record low nine-hole score at the course with a 32.
The Thursday Night Ladies Fun League hosted a four clubs and putter event Thursday.
First place went to the team of Betsy Stover, Judy Nisewonger and Karen Harey.
Delean Shephard, Patty Miller and Maria Garvey finished in second place.
Garvey made the longest putt of the day on the 12th hole, while Stover recorded the closes third shot on #16.
