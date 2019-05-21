Clarion tops Cameron County
CLARION — The Clarion softball team used a dominant pitching performance from Kaitlyn Constantino to secure a 5-0 victory over visiting Cameron County in the District 9 Class A quarterfinals Tuesday.
Constantino pitched a complete game, allowing no runs on three hits and no walks while striking out 16 to record the win.
At the plate, the second-seeded Lady Cats used a four-run bottom of the second to take the lead for good as they added another run in the third inning.
Ava Kiser led the way at the plate for Clarion with a 2-for-2 day, driving in a pair of runs and also scoring a run.
Brenna Campbell tripled and scored a run, while Jordan Best doubled and scored a run for the Lady Cats.
Constantino, Carly Best and Lindsey Kemmer each added hits in the win for Clarion.
The Lady Cats advance to play A-C Valley in Thursday’s semifinals at a site and time to be determined. A-C Vallet beat Elk County Catholic, 7-2, Thursday.