PVCA All-State teams named
The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association named its All-State teams for both Class A and Class 2A as a handful of Tri-County Area players earned selections on the teams.
In Class A, PIAA champion Clarion led all schools in their classification with five selections to the All-State squad.
The group included the senior duo of Brenna Campbell and Erica Selfridge, along with juniors Korrin Burns and Jordan Best as well as sophomore Aryana Girvan.
For Campbell, the selection was the fourth in her career with the Lady Cats, while Burns earned a selection for the second consecutive season.
District 9 accounted for two more selections on the Class A All-State team in Oswayo Valley’s Jadyn Brabham and Otto-Eldred’s Reilly Raught.
At the Class 2A level, D-9 champion Redbank Valley earned a pair of selections on the All-State team in senior Montana Hetrick and sophomore Alivia Huffman.
Also making the Class 2A team out of District 9 were Punxsutawney’s Katelyn Griebel and Kane’s Audri Marconi.