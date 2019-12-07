Lady Dutch win Kane tourney
KANE — The St. Marys girls basketball team used a strong defensive effort and balanced scoring to open the season 2-0 and take home the title at the Kane Tip-Off Tournament.
The Lady Dutch topped host Kane, 52-27, Friday before beating Coudersport by a similiar 49-27 score in Saturday’s championship game.
St. Marys jumped out to an 18-6 lead after one quarter Friday and never looked back in beating the host Lady Wolves. The Lady Dutch held Kane to single-digit scoring in three of the four quarters.
Megan Quesenberry came off the bench to lead St. Marys with 12 points, as nine of the 10 players on the varsity roster scored. Samatha Hayes added nine points, while Lauren Eckert chipped in seven and Kyla Johnson six.
The Lady Dutch got off to another good start Saturday against Coudy, building a 15-4 advantage after eight minutes beforing building that lead from there. The defense again allowed single-digit points in three of four quarters, this to the Lady Falcons.
Eight different St. Marys players scored in the finals, led by Eckert (13) and Johnson (10). Schlimm added nine points and Hayes six.
St. Marys (2-0) hosts Kane on Wednesday.
Crusaders run past Kane
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team used a huge third-quarter advantage to run away from visiting Kane for a lopsided 76-30 season-opening victory Friday night.
The Crusaders took a 23-16 lead into halftime before running the wolves off the court in the third quarter to the tune of a 32-3 advantage to tale a commanding 55-19 lead.
Regis Wortman helped power the third-quarter surge as he poured in 18 of his game-high 20 points in the quarter. Wortman was one nine Crusaders to find the scorebook in the win.
He was joined in double figures by teammate Mark Kraus who dropped in 11 points. Carter Lindemuth and Leo Gregory had nine and eight points, respectviely, while Isaac Wortman, Mason McAllister and Charlie Breindel all chipped in seven.
Chad Greville and Mason Zuzek each scored eight points to lead Kane.
Elk County also won the junior varsity game, 42-26, on the strength of an 18-5 third-quarter advantage.
Luke Jansen led ECC with a game-high 14 points, while teammate Breindel had 12.
The Crusaders are back in action Tuesday at Johnsonburg.
Lady Cardinals open 0-2
MARION CENTER — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team battled through a tough opening day to its season Saturday, as the team was forced to play a varsity doubleheader as part of the three-team Marion Center Tournament.
Lady Cardinals, dealing with some injuries, had just seven players for the twin bill and still nearly won its opener — dropping a tight 54-52 contest to the host lady Stingers.
Central led 17-11 after one quarter and found itself in a tie game at the half (28-28) before trailing by six (44-38) after three quarters.
Martina Swalligan led DCC with 16 points, which tied for game-high honors. Shayleigh Gulvas added nine points and Rose Whipple seven. Maia Cogley and Jordy Kosko each chipped in six.
Coming off the tough loss, DCC dropped its second game of the day to Bishop Carroll, 66-28. The lady Huskies jumped out to a 19-4 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
Gulvas had a team-high eight points against Carroll, while Swalligan had seven. Kosko added six and Sophie Ginther five.
Central Catholic travels to Brockway Wednesday.
Buck photo policy
DuBOIS — The Courier-Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers will publish photos of successful hunters and their bucks taken during the current two-week rifle season that began on Saturday.
For adult hunters, bucks must have at least 8 points for your photo to be published. For junior hunters — ages 15 and under — we will publish photos of bucks that have fewer than 8 points. Photos of does will not be published.
Photos submitted by email should be in a jpeg format with the original photo being as large in size as possible and sent to sports@thecourierexpress.com.
Prints of photos can also be brought or mailed to the Courier-Express/Tri-County Sunday office at 500 Jeffers St., DuBois, PA, 15801.
All photos should feature the hunter who harvested the buck along with the hunter’s name, age, what town the hunter is from and general information on when and where the buck was taken.
Hunters should also include a phone number in case other information is needed to run the photo.
Buck photos will run weekly in the Tri-County Sunday as they are submitted.