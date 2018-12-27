Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This week’s edition of the bowling honor roll features six bowlers from across the area.
In the Sportsman’s League Division A, Pat Nosker earned his spot on the honor roll by bowling a 288 game and a 786 series score.
In the Gold League’s second division, Kyle Shannon bowled a 771 series to earn a spot on the honor roll.
Jeri Watson earns a spot on the honor roll by posting a series score of 662 and a game score of 254 in the Sunday Mixed Couples League.
Morrigan Decker bowled a 662 series in the DuBois Lanes Juniors League to stake her name on the honor roll this week.
Also in the DuBois Lanes Juniors League, Tyler McIntosh posted a game score of 289 to earn a spot on the list.
Melia Mitskavich bowled a 256 game in the same league to make the honor roll this week.
Smith-Schuster Steelers’ MVP
PITTSBURGH (AP) — With stars such as Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster admitted he was a little surprised to be voted as the team’s most valuable player.
But a breakout second season earned Smith-Schuster the respect of his teammates and MVP honors for the 2018 season.
“I didn’t think that it was going to be me,” Smith-Schuster said on Thursday. “With the numbers they put up, you would think that it’s always one of those guys.”
Smith-Schuster, the Steelers’ second-round pick in 2017, is tied for fifth in the league with 106 catches and fourth in the NFL with 1,389 receiving yards, while also scoring six touchdowns.
The dynamic 22-year-old is the youngest NFL player to reach 100 receptions in a season. He caught 11 passes for 115 yards last Sunday at New Orleans despite battling a groin injury sustained in practice.
“He’s been very consistent, and he’s battled through injury, on again, off again all year,” Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said.
