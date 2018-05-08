Rams walk off against Rovers
JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg baseball team scored the game-winning run on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday to and Brockway a tough 5-4 loss.
Brockway jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first, thanks in large part to a two-run double by Angelo Inzana.
However, Johnsonburg clawed back into the game, scoring single runs in each of the first three innings to even the score at 3-3. The Rams took their first lead with a run in the sixth on a RBI single by Zack Zameroski.
Brockway answered right back with a run in the top of the seventh, as a Ram error helped the Rovers knot the score 4-4. Unfortunately for Brockway, it returned the favor in the bottom of the inning a Rovers error handed the Rams the game.
Tyler Serafini went the distance to suffer the loss for Brockway. He allowed five rums, three earned, on five hits while striking out six and walking two.
Reliever Austin Greene got the win for the Rams after blowing a save opportunity in the top of the seventh for starter Gavin Elmquist, who allowed three unearned runs on four hits in six innings of work. Elmquist struck out seven and walked three/
Zameroski was the lone player in the game with two hits. He had a double and scored in the second.
Brockway (4-8) hosts Clarion today in a game that begins at 3:15 p.m.
Blose wins D-9 singles title
DuBOIS — Punxsutawney senior Matt Blose captured his second straight District 9 Class AA singles title Tuesday with a 6-2, 6-0 win against Elk County Catholic’s Isaac Wortman in the finals at DuBois Area High School.
Blose also was the singles runner-up as a sophomore falling in the finals to St. Marys’ Jordan Romain that year. Blose will now represent District 9 at the PIAA Singles Championships, which will be held at the Hershey Racquet Club on May 25-26.
